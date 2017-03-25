News By Tag
King Magnetic - Everything Happens 4 A Reason (Album)
Army of the Pharaohs Member Delivers Long Awaited Sophomore LP
Many of the genre's greatest works possess a clear concept or outline for what you're about to hear on the album's intro track, and this record is no different. Opener "EH4AR" sets the tone with immediacy and passion thanks to Mag's equally thoughtful and braggadocious bars: "I was in and out of jail, now I'm in and out of jets/ Invest a lot checks, so I'm in and out of debt/ Sinnin' out of stress, spinnin' out of control/ You was gettin' out of school, I was gettin' on parole."
There's a clear self-awareness to Mag on the entirety of the 14-track album, and it's what makes his music so engaging. That applies when he's bodying wack rappers and their crews on the one-two punch of "Cash 4 Catastrophe"
It's his depth beyond pure bravado and hedonism that makes Mag so relatable, and why Everything Happens 4 A Reason is such an important listen. And those qualities are most evident on the album's closing track, "I'll Show You," a soulful and eye-opening cut produced by Astronote that features singer Dink and Wu-Tang member Cappadonna. Mag and Cap are actually touring partners, and one can only hope they spread the track's message onstage together.
Everything Happens 4 A Reason is now available on compact disc via UGHH, as well as through all major digital retailers and streaming platforms via King Mag Music. Stay tuned for the vinyl release set to drop this summer!
Tracklist:
01. EH4AR (feat. Burke the Jurke) [prod. by Haze Attacks]
02. Crackin' (prod. by Per C Wells)
03. Bounce (prod. by Viktor Ax)
04. Cash 4 Catastrophe (prod. by Explizit One)
05. Suckas Can't Relate (prod. by DJ Lowcut)
06. Alone (feat. Masta Ace, Slug & DJ Eclipse) [prod. by Khrysis]
07. Drunk Right Now (prod. by Kuma)
08. #nomorepartiesinsantafe (feat. 3T3N) [prod. by U-nik Stylez]
09. Me or You (prod. by Explizit One)
10. Dirty Old Man (feat. RA the Rugged Man) (prod. by EQ)
11. Eyes (feat. Recognize Ali & DJ Express) [prod. by 9th Wonder]
12. I Can't... (prod. by White Shadow of Norway)
13. Understand (prod. by AMP)
14. I'll Show You (feat. Dink & Cappadonna) [prod. by Astronote]
Stream/Buy Links: http://smarturl.it/
