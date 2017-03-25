Smart E-Con Wheelchair by Peter Maina

Nairobi, Kenya, March, 2017, Peter Maina announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com and the company is set out to raise $34,000 on Indiegogo.com

Smart wheelchair

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Indiegogo

• Health Industry:

• Health Location:

• Nairobi - Kenya Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Peter Maina

***@gmail.com Peter Maina

End

--is the latest product of pure creativity and technology. It has been designed from scratch based on real day-to-day experiences of disabled persons in order to satisfy their needs. It gives extreme mobility, independence, comfort and happiness. It's features surpass any powered wheelchair available in the current market.My name is Peter Mbiria Maina, an innovator in the field of electrical and electronics Engineering. My innovation is Smart E-con (Electric Convertible)wheelchair.The goal for this innovation is to enable the physically challenged persons to be:● Very mobile on almost all terrains (including African off-roads, flat surfaces, stairs etc)● Independent● Comfortable● Happy.This is very important to me because I want to create a positive impact on the lives of the persons who can't walk due to many reasons. It is about sharing the love I feel for them through creativity, innovation and technology.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: