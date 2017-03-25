 
News By Tag
* Harder
* The Kollektiv
* Heart Attack Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stockholm
  Stockholm
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Swedish POP-music crew The Kollektiv release debut single 'Harder' feat. G. Curtis

 
 
The Kollektiv
The Kollektiv
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Harder
The Kollektiv
Heart Attack Music

Industry:
Music

Location:
Stockholm - Stockholm - Sweden

Subject:
Products

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The artists and producers of contemporary pop music known as The Kollektiv have released their debut single, "Harder," feat. G. Curtis. The track has been proudly published on the Heart Attack Music independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Slick, exciting, and fun for fans of pop, funk-pop, and contemporary pop music alike, "Harder" feat. G. Curtis is the latest track from the popular music group from Sweden, written and produced by Mani & Siie

Asked to cite some main artistic influences, The Kollektiv [often stylized, THE KOLLEKTIV] say they enjoy listening to "Everything from pop to classical music." Their new "Harder" single boasts heavy pop elements with funky frills, while back beats and melody lines will appeal to fans of pop, funk-pop, and contemporary pop music and other electronic genres. Vocals by G. Curtis are impeccable, and painted with contemporary studio effects which make the song a shoo-in for radio and club play lists alike. The production value of "Harder" couldn't possibly be higher, which is unsurprising considering the caliber of sound Heart Attack Music is known to release.

The Kollektiv are a collective of approximately ten songwriters and producers working together to make some of the most exciting music in Europe and beyond. The Kollektiv are also the owners and operators of Tuff Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden. Among a great many other productions, Tuff has produced three Ace of Base records, several tracks for David Hasselhoff, and sound for the award-winning, classic children's film, Ice Age.

The current official bio for The Kollektiv describes them as having "come to light at the famous Tuff Studios" as "an ambitious group of young, Swedish writers and producers who have decided to put their heads together and release their favourite tracks on a regular basis."

"We're used to pitching tracks to major labels," writes The Kollektiv. "Now the team have decided to move forward and promote their work collectively as a production unit."

"Harder" by The Kollektiv is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

Link to Music –

https://www.amazon.com/Harder-Explicit-Kollektiv-feat-Cur...

Website –

info@tuffstudios.se
End
Source:
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Phone:7145551234
Tags:Harder, The Kollektiv, Heart Attack Music
Industry:Music
Location:Stockholm - Stockholm - Sweden
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share