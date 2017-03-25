Swedish POP-music crew The Kollektiv release debut single 'Harder' feat. G. Curtis

The Kollektiv

-- The artists and producers of contemporary pop music known as The Kollektiv have released their debut single, "Harder," feat. G. Curtis. The track has been proudly published on the Heart Attack Music independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Slick, exciting, and fun for fans of pop, funk-pop, and contemporary pop music alike, "Harder" feat. G. Curtis is the latest track from the popular music group from Sweden, written and produced by Mani & SiieAsked to cite some main artistic influences, The Kollektiv [often stylized, THE KOLLEKTIV] say they enjoy listening to "Everything from pop to classical music." Their new "Harder" single boasts heavy pop elements with funky frills, while back beats and melody lines will appeal to fans of pop, funk-pop, and contemporary pop music and other electronic genres. Vocals by G. Curtis are impeccable, and painted with contemporary studio effects which make the song a shoo-in for radio and club play lists alike. The production value of "Harder" couldn't possibly be higher, which is unsurprising considering the caliber of sound Heart Attack Music is known to release.The Kollektiv are a collective of approximately ten songwriters and producers working together to make some of the most exciting music in Europe and beyond. The Kollektiv are also the owners and operators of Tuff Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden. Among a great many other productions, Tuff has produced three Ace of Base records, several tracks for David Hasselhoff, and sound for the award-winning, classic children's film, Ice Age.The current official bio for The Kollektiv describes them as having "come to light at the famous Tuff Studios" as "an ambitious group of young, Swedish writers and producers who have decided to put their heads together and release their favourite tracks on a regular basis.""We're used to pitching tracks to major labels," writes The Kollektiv. "Now the team have decided to move forward and promote their work collectively as a production unit.""Harder" by The Kollektiv is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com