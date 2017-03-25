News By Tag
Free Stuff for Tsiyon Listeners Video from Tsiyon Road Radio
Get the latest Tsiyon update with Eliyahu ben David on this 2016 Year End Report. From developing the Tsiyon Team to the new Tsiyon Road Radio website, listeners can get a glimpse into what the Tsiyon Team has created for you to enjoy.
This video is meant to give you a report on all that has been happening at Tsiyon Headquarters to bring users new content and features. From new websites to new apps and better website performance, Tsiyon has been pulling out all the stops this past year and hopes to bring out more great stuff for users and listeners alike in the coming year.
In the video Eliyahu showcases a few of the several things that the Tsiyon Team has pushed out this past year, along with what he considers one of the most important things that has been in the works.
"One of the most important things we have been doing is this - developing our team. Through this time period, we have all been growing. Our whole team has been growing in new abilities, capabilities, and learning how to work together more and more" Eliyahu says in the video.
"… It's this team that has basically been getting things organized here and is serving all of you and serving others, and this is a growing team. Some of the things that have happened as a result of this teamwork I think are worth taking a look at."
Tsiyon Listeners can expect more great content and features from the Tsiyon Team in the year ahead. To catch up on what's already been done though, you can watch the Free Stuff for Tsiyon Radio Listeners video at http://www.tsiyon.org/
