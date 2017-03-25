Country(s)
America's Next Top Model Alum Takes on the Pageant World!
Bianca Golden, of the hit TV show America's Top Model, is now taking on the world of pageantry by being a guest judge at the Mrs. Pennsylvania America Pageant 2017. The winner of the pageant will move on to Mrs. America being held in August.
Other notable judges include Tanya Jarrett, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2006, and Marta Bota, Mrs. DC America 2014 (3rd Runner-up).
The reigning Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2016 Queen, April Walker-Taylor will crown her successor on June 10th at 5pm at the University of the Arts (Terra Hall Auditorium) in Philadelphia, PA.
The Mrs. Pennsylvania America pageant recognizes married women for their personal, professional and community achievements. The ladies are judged in the categories of: Interview, Swimsuit and Evening Gown. A separate judging for "Best State Costume" has now been added to the event and the winner receives an award for having the costume that most represents the beautiful state of Pennsylvania.
The winner of the pageant will move on to compete at the national Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, AUG 19-26th. The winner of the national pageant will then move on to Mrs. World.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.
Visit the Mrs. Pennsylvania America website at www.mrspennamerica.org.
For media interviews and inquiries, please email pr@mrspennamerica.org.
