NeoMetrix Technologies to Exhibit 3D Scanning Solutions for Aerospace at the 2017 SUN 'n FUN Expo
3D Scanning & Aerospace:
3D scanning technology is often used in the aerospace industry. As previously mentioned, NeoMetrix has had the opportunity to work with multiple companies across the industry, 3D scanning, inspecting and reverse engineering aircraft beams, landing gear, winglet fittings, flight grips, turbine blades and even entire aircrafts. The technology can be used in multiple facets of production, including, but not limited to quality control & inspection, prototype & tooling adjustment, component design & assembly, aerodynamic & stress analysis, MRO & damage assessment, and part reengineering. NeoMetrix Technologies will demonstrate many of these uses at its exhibit, throughout the convention, using both Creaform and EvixScan products. NeoMetrix is a value-added reseller of Creaform products which were recently certified by Airbus
About the SUN 'n FUN Expo:
As a non-profit organization, SUN 'n FUN's mission is "To preserve and enhance the future of flight through world-class events, inspiring and educating people of all ages. Our (SUN 'n FUN's) guiding principles are based on respecting and honoring the past, building teams, caring, counting and communicating, appreciating volunteers and staff, being accountable, professional and goal-oriented, doing what you do best, better, ensuring quality before quantity, having the courage to take a leadership role and, last but not least, contributing to the communities we serve."
This year's show will feature some exciting events for attendees, including performances by the French national flight team and the infamous U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The show will also include other air show performances, a massive hot air balloon launch, time trial races, fly-ins by military bombers, fighter jets and transports and much more. In attendance will offer a variety of other things to those in attendance including aerospace related exhibits, educational forums, aircraft static displays, professional gatherings of aviation and economic development groups.
Event Details:
The show will be hosted April 4th-9th, with parking lot gates opening at 7 am and admission gates opening at 8 am, daily. The 6-day convention is hosted on 2,200 acres located at: 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811. NeoMetrix Technologies will be located in Hanger C - Booths 48 & 49. Those interested in purchasing tickets for admissions can do so by visiting http://www.flysnf.org/
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on Fun 'n Sun 2017:
• Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Fun 'n Sun International Fly-In Expo 2017 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
