 
News By Tag
* 3d Scanning
* Reverse Engineering
* 3d Printing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

NeoMetrix Technologies to Exhibit 3D Scanning Solutions for Aerospace at the 2017 SUN 'n FUN Expo

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 3d Scanning
* Reverse Engineering
* 3d Printing

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* Lake Mary - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

LAKE MARY, Fla. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced that the company will be exhibiting its state-of-the-art 3D scanning technologies at the SUN 'n FUN International Fly-In Expo, April 4th to 9th. The expo, held in Lakeland, Florida, is the 2nd largest of its kind in the world and is, by far, Florida's largest convention of the year. Aeronautical companies, both small and large, from across the globe will be in attendance to put their newest innovations on display. NeoMetrix, having previously worked with multiple aerospace companies, such as Lockheed-Martin and the U.S. Air Force, plans to perform various demos of their technologies' benefits to the aerospace industry.

3D Scanning & Aerospace:

  3D scanning technology is often used in the aerospace industry. As previously mentioned, NeoMetrix has had the opportunity to work with multiple companies across the industry,  3D scanning, inspecting and reverse engineering aircraft beams, landing gear, winglet fittings, flight grips, turbine blades and even entire aircrafts. The technology can be used in multiple facets of production, including, but not limited to quality control & inspection, prototype & tooling adjustment, component design & assembly, aerodynamic & stress analysis, MRO & damage assessment, and part reengineering. NeoMetrix Technologies will demonstrate many of these uses at its exhibit, throughout the convention, using both Creaform and EvixScan products. NeoMetrix is a value-added reseller of Creaform products which were recently certified by Airbus

About the SUN 'n FUN Expo:

  As a non-profit organization, SUN 'n FUN's mission is "To preserve and enhance the future of flight through world-class events, inspiring and educating people of all ages. Our (SUN 'n FUN's) guiding principles are based on respecting and honoring the past, building teams, caring, counting and communicating, appreciating volunteers and staff, being accountable, professional and goal-oriented, doing what you do best, better, ensuring quality before quantity, having the courage to take a leadership role and, last but not least, contributing to the communities we serve."

  This year's show will feature some exciting events for attendees, including performances by the French national flight team and the infamous U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The show will also include other air show performances, a massive hot air balloon launch, time trial races, fly-ins by military bombers, fighter jets and transports and much more. In attendance will offer a variety of other things to those in attendance including aerospace related exhibits, educational forums, aircraft static displays, professional gatherings of aviation and economic development groups.

Event Details:

  The show will be hosted April 4th-9th, with parking lot gates opening at 7 am and admission gates opening at 8 am, daily. The 6-day convention is hosted on 2,200 acres located at: 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811. NeoMetrix Technologies will be located in Hanger C - Booths 48 & 49. Those interested in purchasing tickets for admissions can do so by visiting http://www.flysnf.org/sun-n-fun-intl-fly-expo/admission-r.... Attendees have the option to fly in or drive to the show, with respective pricing and permits required. Purchasing of a ticket includes admittance to any of the educational forums hosted by SUN 'n Fun, the career fair and multiple and-on workshops.

About NeoMetrix:

  NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.

For more information on Fun 'n Sun 2017:

• Contact NeoMetrix

o admin@neometrixtech.com

o (888) 696-7226

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and Fun 'n Sun International Fly-In Expo 2017 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neometrixtech.com Email Verified
Tags:3d Scanning, Reverse Engineering, 3d Printing
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share