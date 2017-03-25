News By Tag
Jaci Velasquez Releases Trust (Confío) Worldwide Today From Integrity Music
Critics Laud Album As "Authentic, Spectacular, Stunning"; Album Marks Velasquez's 1st Simultaneous English/Spanish Release, 1st Worship Album, 1st Album In Five Years; Sparks 1st Major Tour In Seven Years
Produced by David Leonard (All Sons & Daughters) and Chris Bevins (Salvador, Phillips Craig & Dean), Trust (Confío) is also the first worship album from Velasquez and features new songs penned by her and her husband, Nic Gonzalez, along with songs by Martin Smith (Delirious?), Michael Farren, Dustin Smith and more. Notable tracks include the first English-language single going to radio April 28, "God Who Moves The Mountains," "Praise The King (https://youtu.be/-
"Trust is an underlying theme for me as a wife and a mom," says Velasquez. "You can't have a relationship without trust. Like my husband and I, there are no secrets and we trust each other no matter what. The same is true with my relationship with Jesus."
Velasquez and her vertical, Godward songs of worship on Trust (Confío) has been or will be receiving upcoming covers, features and reviews in outlets like Christianity Today, CCM Magazine (April 15 cover story), Simple Grace, Leading Hearts (May/June cover story), Soul 2 Soul Radio, GigSalad (https://www.gigsalad.com/
"Jaci has done a spectacular job sharing her heart with the world through her album Trust...a stunning work to add to her collection."
"…Jaci Velasquez showcases her personal and worshipful side with contemporary/
"…this is an excellent worship album…in keeping up with her lofty standard of great songs. Let's hope this will be the first of many worship albums in Velasquez's discography."
"There is a distinct authenticity and attention to detail present in every song, and the message of peace found in trusting God is proclaimed loud and clear." – The Christian Beat
"…Jaci Velasquez has shown us through 42 minutes of inspiring worship to Jesus, that He is still here, and she still is a force to be reckoned with…check out Trust on March 31, and marvel at Jaci's prowess as a singer and a worshipper!" – 365 Days of Inspiring Media
Music fans will have the opportunity to see Velasquez sing her new songs, as well as her mega-hits like "On My Knees" and other fan favorites spanning 17 albums and 16 No. 1 radio singles, on her first major tour in over seven years. Her 20-city, album-launch "Trust Tour" featuring a full band and Nic Gonzales (lead singer of Salvador (http://www.salvadorlive.com/))
Sponsored by One Child Matters (http://onechildmatters.org/)
In addition to the album and tour, Velasquez is currently working on a book, a clothing line that raises support for Autism related causes, and she will be featured in two Christian films releasing in 2017. For all the latest Jaci Velasquez news, go to www.jacivelasquez.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Jaci Velasquez:
Velasquez has three RIAA® certified Platinum® albums, three RIAA certified Gold® albums, 16 No. 1 singles, 6 more singles in the top 10, 7 Dove Awards, 2 Latin Grammy® Award nominations, 3 Grammy Award nominations, has graced more than 50 magazine covers including Teen People, Latin Girl, Teen Beat, Parade and People In Espanol, has appeared in ads for Pepsi, Doritos and Target, and co-hosted for nearly seven years Salem Broadcasting Network's "The Family Friendly Morning Show with Doug and Jaci" on Today's CMR Network with more than 1.5 million daily listeners. In addition to writing, recording, international touring and serving as an advocate for Autism awareness, Velasquez has been featured in five faith-based films since 2011, hosted the SESAC Christian Music Awards, GMA IMMERSE, and has been internationally active in a plethora of the music industry's niches since her impressive emergence as an award-winning artist at the age of 16.
