Musician Eric Slater releases new collaboration 'Ride the Night' with Brian Graye produced by Cory Y

 
 
Eric Slater
Eric Slater
 
LOS ANGELES - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The guitarist and songwriter t known as Eric Slater has released his latest collaboration pop/EDM single, "Ride the Night" with Brian Graye. The track is a collaboration between Eric Slater, DJ Brian Graye, and producer Cory "Cnote" Yothers (Snoop Dogg, Nikki Flores, Christoper Breaux/Frank Ocean). It has been proudly published on the Harvest Product independent record label. Energetic, upbeat, and exploding with the spirit of good times, "Ride the Night" by Eric Slater & Brian Graye is one of the easiest dance tracks of 2017 to recommend so far.

Asked to cite the main artistic influences for "Ride the Night," Eric Slater writes, "Our personal influences range widely because we all come from different musical backgrounds. Brian and I are from the same hometown and thought it would be cool to do a song together. I played a guitar riff and sang a vocal line, and Cory took the production from there. We didn't have an exact idea what it was going to be, we just wanted to do something that fused our styles and tastes together."

The track has a surprising analog feel, regardless of its falling squarely within the bounds of electronica and dance music. While boasting a catchy, creative rhythm and unique, yet intuitive melody lines, it showcases prominent vocals as one of its chief charms and is therefore a revisiting of traditional electronica more than it is a hardcore house music track.

"The song is all about losing yourself in a moment," Slater says, "and sharing that with someone else. Letting go, taking chances, being free, being young, being yourself."

Eric Slater's previous releases include "Following the Blind" (2016), "Dead Men" (2013), "Redemption & Disorder" (2007), and "On the Edge of Something More" (2005).

"Never be afraid to try something new, different, or unexpected," writes Eric Slater. "The surprises teach us what we're truly capable of."

"Ride the Night" by Eric Slater & Brian Graye is available online worldwide beginning 31 March 2017. Get in early, music fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Ride the Night" by Eric Slater & Brian Graye –

https://www.amazon.com/Ride-Night-Slater-Brian-Graye/dp/B...

Website –

www.ericslater.com
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
