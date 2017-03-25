 
March 2017





Candle Starts Fire That Kills 4. OxyScents Doesn't. See Why!

Another fire started by a candle kills 4 in Oakland, CA. OxyScents doesn't use flames, batteries or electrical cords to provide wonderful aromas. Be one of the first to own OxyScents.
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Candle Fire
Candle Safety
Oakland Fire

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Burnsville - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Products

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Oxy Group, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their flagship product - OxyScents currently on KickStarter (see link below).

Make a pledge and be one of the first to own an OxyScents fragrance. SAFETY SHOULD BE #1

OxyScents provides wonderful, bubbling aromas without the use of dangerous flames, batteries or electrical cords. Just add water to activate!

Everyone has a favorite scent. Why? Because aromas make you feel good. Remember the smell of Apple Pie in your grandmother's kitchen? Freshly cleaned laundry? A big, juicy orange slice? The ocean breeze? It's aromas that make the world go round.

Who is OxyScents for? Well, everyone really. Because of the type of product it is and what it provides, it does not limit itself to a select group of people. Anyone and everyone can, and should, use OxyScents.

A few examples:

• Houses
• Apartments
• Office Cubicles
• Dorm Rooms
• School Classrooms
• Nurseries (cover up smells and sleep aid)
• Realtor Open Houses (fresh chocolate chip cookie aroma?)
• Hotels (select a room mood?)
• Fundraisers (perfect for fundraising)

OxyScents provides a soothing, fun, and SAFE aroma experience. With each "fun to watch" bursting bubble, OxyScents releases a subtle fragrance blast you will absolutely love. And... you won't burn your house down!

OxyScents is SAFE because it isn't on fire, doesn't contain potentially exploding or corroding batteries or potentially hazardous electrical cords.

Think long and hard before you light that next candle!

Please visit us on KickStarter at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/831282783/oxyscents-...

Doug Calhoon
The Oxy Group, LLC
***@impulsefree.com
