 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Hollywood Producer Puts Tampa Estate On The Market For $4.95 Million

 
1 2 3 4 5
5225 Nichol Front
5225 Nichol Front
TAMPA, Fla. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- A $4.95 million estate has just hit the market. Located at 5225 Nichols in Jules Verne Park, the Georgian estate is owned by StevenMatzkin, a Hollywood producer and the founder and CEO of Sarasota-based, Dental Care Alliance. The luxury residence is located listed by Mike Hughes and Jeff Shelton with Hughes Shelton Realtors of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Tampa Southwest office. The listing can be viewed here.

Spanning across 1.33 acres, the sprawling12,000-square-foot residence is among the largest in South Tampa. The three-story estate features six bedrooms and six full and one half bathrooms. More than 80% of the property underwent a complete overhaul.

Additional property details include:

·       Master suite with a lounge, morning room, his-and-hers master bathrooms,  four closets and a boutique-style dressing room

·       Main-floor guest suite with private bath

·       Chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and attached breakfast room

·       Wine room

·       Two-story foyer

·       Sound studio

·       Formal dining room

·       Two-story office and library with spiral staircase

·       Game room with custom bar

·       Eight seat theater room

·       Outdoor kitchen

·       748-square-foot cabana includes an a lanai, kitchenette, laundry and full bath

·       Pool and spa

QUOTES

"Tampa's luxury market continues to exceed expectations with record sales in 2016 and 2017 is already off to a great start.  Our waterfront prices are rapidly approaching $1,000-per-square-foot, which a few years ago would have seemed like an impossibility," said Mike Hughes.

"The property owners spend a lot of time in the sound studio and game room. It's very comfortable with a full service bar and an octagonal alcove that provides panoramic views of the private grounds," said Jeff Shelton.

ABOUT COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with more than 85 offices and 5,000 sales associates serving the communities of Central Florida, Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay and the Panhandle. To learn more about a career in real estate or affiliating with Coldwell Banker, visit CareersCB.com. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company.

End
Source:Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
Email:***@hughesshelton.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Celebrity, Press Release, Entertainment, Coldwell Banker, Luxury
Industry:Entertainment, Movies, Real Estate, Television
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Shelton Realtors - Coldwell Banker News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share