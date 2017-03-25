Country(s)
Hollywood Producer Puts Tampa Estate On The Market For $4.95 Million
Spanning across 1.33 acres, the sprawling12,000-
Additional property details include:
· Master suite with a lounge, morning room, his-and-hers master bathrooms, four closets and a boutique-style dressing room
· Main-floor guest suite with private bath
· Chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and attached breakfast room
· Wine room
· Two-story foyer
· Sound studio
· Formal dining room
· Two-story office and library with spiral staircase
· Game room with custom bar
· Eight seat theater room
· Outdoor kitchen
· 748-square-foot cabana includes an a lanai, kitchenette, laundry and full bath
· Pool and spa
QUOTES
"Tampa's luxury market continues to exceed expectations with record sales in 2016 and 2017 is already off to a great start. Our waterfront prices are rapidly approaching $1,000-per-square-
"The property owners spend a lot of time in the sound studio and game room. It's very comfortable with a full service bar and an octagonal alcove that provides panoramic views of the private grounds," said Jeff Shelton.
