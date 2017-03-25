Seyma Arslan appointed as VJ International's brand ambassador

VJ International, on Friday, announced Bollywood superstar Seyma Arslan as its brand ambassador. The company says that this association will leverage the versatility and legacy of both VJ Internationals and Seyma Arslan.

-- VJ Internationals, on Friday, announced Bollywood superstar Seyma Arslan as its brand ambassador. The company says that this association will leverage the versatility and legacy of both VJ Internationals and Seyma Arslan, as she represents the underlying brand promise of VJ Internationals:'Home Feel Hotels'.The partnership with Seyma Arslan is timed with VJ Internationals's next phase of growth through out the World, as the International Hospitality Group is looking to significantly increase its pan-American and Pan Asian presence. And besides launching several new products, the company has plans to launch expand its franchisee network and reach 67 + Hotels and food outlets by the end of the next year. The cooperation is initially signed for elevan month with value of USD 800,000.00 with a International Vacation Package at her service and involves a global communications campaign.About Seyma ArslanShe is one of leading superstar of Bollywood, who has signed two big movies of the KKOFFEE Motion Pictures and succesfully companigned VM Collection.Zina Cinker, Director, VM Aviation Operations said, "VJ Internationals is in its firts year of operation, and still celebrating the success at early stage with the cooperate support from Adda Finance Limited. This gives us immense pleasure to announce Seyma Arslan as VJ Internationals's brand ambassador. Being a fourth generation actress who personifies the iconic lineage of the bollywood with her entry, she ideally portrays a rare blend of talent, class, intelligence and popularity that complements VJ Internationals's legacy and brand ethos which hinges on three pillars - vibrant, forward looking and connected to people."About VJ InternationalsVJ Internationals established as artfully modern luxury and lifestyle hotel brands in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Switzerland, India. VJ International Group is a leader in managed properties worldwide. Founded in 2016 by VM and Jugal Singh, the innovative UK-based company owns over 2,500 rooms and oversees the management, development, and expansion of VJ Internationals Group's proprietary brands that include Comfort, The Time and Unscripted as well as other trusted marks from leading global hospitality players.Global Presence:NEW ZEALANDCANADAUSFINLANDSWITZERLANDFRANCE