LogistCompare receives funding from angel investor Raj Dhonota

-- The pre-seed investor, Raj Dhonota has given an injection of funding to the online marketplace start-up LogistCompare.This is a marketplace solution that enables clients (especially retailers) looking for storage space to get warehouse options, along with their costs, at the touch of a button. It also allows warehouse providers to promote their services and to rent out their storage space online.The founder of LogistCompare, Serafina Valente, has vast experience and knowledge in logistics and has always been looking for solutions to improve efficiency and lower the costs of supply chain processes. This has now been made possible by the cash injection and expertise from Raj, a serial pre-seed investor who currently has over sixty start-ups in his portfolio. The investment has been used to partner with Igniva Digital to create the innovative technology behind LogistCompare.Serafina, Founder of LogistCompare, said:"In my experience, waiting too long for quotes from warehouses is all too common a problem. An equally huge drain on resources is time spent benchmarking rates and assessing data integration. Studies show that it takes an average of 90 hours for a quotation to be received and that there can be a 41% price differential in quotes given for the same shipment. Retailers need a more agile supply chain that can easily meet the fast-paced demands of their customers. Inventories often need storage that is close to their customers in order to meet short delivery time expectations. The solution is an online marketplace that aligns technology, logistics and market trends. The aim of LogistCompare is to make this happen!No matter whether you are an e-commerce company that has expanded beyond your current facilities and are now seeking to outsource to a professional, experienced 3PL; or an organisation that requires some additional pallet/bulk storage or distribution services; or you have small inventories and need flexible hubs for storage, LogistCompare is the answer."Raj commented:"I am excited to be able to work with Serafina to launch LogistCompare. Serafina's expertise in logistics together with my experience in investing, mentoring and nurturing companies, and software experience and capabilities creates a winning combination for making the right system to transform the logistics market."LogistCompare will be exhibited for the first time at the Internet Retailing Expo at the NEC in Birmingham (5-6 April, 2017), and the full portal will be launched soon. The portal is free for retailers (no catch!). Warehouse providers will pay a small subscription but will be able to try out the system for free in a three-month introductory period.