Acts 4 Ministry's Fundraiser to Feature JB3 Band With Blues Hall of Famer Chris Vitarellol
Legendary guitarist Chris Vitarello and the JB3 Band will be the featured performers at the fourth annual "Inspiration" fundraiser event for the non-profit Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 10, 2017.
"This event is an annual celebration of the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the greater Waterbury community. We support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or other devastating life events," explained the Waterbury-based charitable organization's executive director, Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta.
Famed guitarist Chris Vitarello is a full-time member of the Jeremy Baum Trio, the Bruce Katz Band and the Chris O'Leary Band. When not on tour, he is Worship Leader at Walnut Hill Community Church leading Sunday morning worship for hundreds of congregants at campuses in Waterbury, New Milford, Seymour and Bethel, Connecticut.Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame November 14, 2013, Vitarello was a nominee and performer at the 32nd Blues Music Awards. During the past 20 years, he has been a band member, and recorded or shared the stage with the legendary Jimmy McGriff, Bruce Katz, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band, Jerry Jemmott, Tad Robinson, the Chris O'Leary Band, Dennis Gruenling, Roxy Perry, Jeremy Baum, Joel Frahm, and Bernard Purdie to name a few. He has appeared on 30 plus albums and continues to perform nationally and internationally.
Jeremy Baum, organ player and his trio are rooted in the blues and funky soul-jazz sounds of the late 1960s including the music of Booker T. and the MG's, The Meters, Jimmy Smith. His style is also influenced by the current masters of the jam-band scene including Medeski, Martin, and Wood, Soul-Live, Derek Trucks Band. Baum has been playing festivals and jazz clubs in the New England region since the release of his first album. The JB3 Band was also featured on Boogaloo to McDuff, a tribute to Jack McDuff.
Drummer Chris Reddan has toured with legends of blues and rock since age 17 having met Popa Chubby and being mentored by the late blues master, Bill Perry. At 18 he was touring Europe, the U. S., Canada, and Africa with Popa Chubby's band which included a double bill with Johnny Winter. Reddan has performed at such prestigious festivals as the Nice Jazz Festival, Bos Pop Festival, San Sebastian Jazz Festival, San Javier Jazz Festival, Blues on the Farm, Memphis in May, Santa Cruz Blues Festival and Ulmer Zelt Festival, and appeared alongside such legends as the Allman Brothers, Sting, Gov't Mule, Steve Vai, Blood Sweat and Tears, Simply Red, Ten Years After, and many others.
"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and a multitude of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares with an accommodating furniture program through volunteerism. Each year we distribute clothing to nearly 4,000 people, and over 1,000 pieces of furniture and housewares to people of varying income levels throughout the Greater Waterbury area."
Tickets can also be purchased by check or money order made payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. Tickets can also be purchased at Acts 4 Ministry's building and retail shop at 1713 Thomaston Avenue Mondays through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and select Saturdays, or by calling 203-574-2287, or via www.palacetheaterct.org.
Tax-deductible donations can be brought to Acts 4 Ministry's facility Mondays through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cash or money order donations can be U.S. Mailed to P.O. Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704. To donate online with a credit card, visit http://acts4.net/
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta
203-574-2287
executivedirector@
