Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Wicked Omaha
Local author Ryan Roenfeld will be available to sign copies of book
In old Omaha, the scent of opium wafted through saloon doors, while prostitutes openly solicited customers. When the St. Elmo theater ran short of the usual entertainment, the residents could always fall back on robbing strangers. Tenants of the Burnt District squirmed under the extorting thumb of a furniture dealer dubbed the Man-Landlady. The games of chance and confidence and outright municipal graft all played a part in a wicked city where gambler Tom Dennison ran politics and Madam Anna Wilson drove philanthropy. Join Ryan Roenfeld for a stroll along the seamier side of Omaha's past.
About the Author:
Ryan Roenfeld is a fifth-generation resident of Mills County, Iowa, and former president of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. At present, he is a full-time student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7400 Dodge Street Suite #325
Omaha, NE 68114
When: Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
