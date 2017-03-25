 
Industry News





Xompass Partners with Entel, the Leading Telecommunications Company in Chile

Using Xompass' innovative products, Entel will bring the advancements of IOT and analytics to their data center assets
 
 
(r-l) Xompass CEO Prabhu Soundarrajan & Entel Head of Innovation Eduardo Duran
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Xompass, Inc. (http://www.xompass.com/) has secured a contract with Chile's #1 telecommunications company Entel (http://www.entel.cl/) to monitor UPS failures and efficiencies in data centers. Xompass FaaS Edge, Cloud, and Suite are used to monitor UPS backup batteries using IOT sensors and drive predictive maintenance models. Xompass' solution is built on the Microsoft Inc. Azure cloud platform to drive the scalability of the solution for Entel across multiple data center assets.

Currently over ~29% of unplanned failures in data centers happen because of random UPS failures (source: Uptime institute (https://uptimeinstitute.com/about-ui/news-press). The average cost of data center failures costs the industry over $8,000 per minute; and data center outages have grown >50% in the last 5 years (source: 2016 survey on data centers by Ponemon Institute (https://gcn.com/Articles/2016/02/09/data-center-outages.aspx).

"As organizations find ways to make IOT reality, our collaboration with Entel presents a milestone achievement for Xompass to solve the major industry problem of data center failures. We congratulate Entel on their innovation and leadership in the industry. We are confident that this will set a new benchmark for data center efficiency models," said Prabhu Soundarrajan CEO of Xompass Inc.

"Xompass' innovation in providing a capital-lite, easy-to-scale, and rapidly deployable product helps us to bring the advancements of IOT and analytics to our data center assets. We plan to expand these advancements from UPS batteries to HVAC systems," said Eduardo Duran, Innovation Area at Entel.

About Xompass

Xompass Inc. is a multinational IOT product company that has offices in San Leandro, California; Valparaiso, Chile; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Xompass Field Intelligence as a Service (FaaS) product is the industry leading SaaS offering that bridges the gap between instrumentation (IOT) and Advanced Analytics. Xompass' product suite in edge and cloud makes IOT implementation a quick and cost-effective reality for several industrial and telecommunication companies globally. See www.xompass.com.

About Entel

Entel is the largest telecommunications company in Chile. The company is a leading telecommunications operator in the country and has the most modern infrastructure in the industry. Entel is the first telecommunications company to enter the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile (DJSI Chile), which was held for a second consecutive year and evaluates the listed companies of Santiago. Operating the most advanced 4G LTE network in Chile, Entel offers a full range of services, including mobile, fixed, IT outsourcing, and contact center services.  The telco is best known for the 127-meter high Torre Entel (http://informacioncorporativa.entel.cl/sobre-entel/histor...) that rises high above central Santiago and constitutes one of the city's landmarks. See: www.entel.cl

Contact
Prabhu Soundarrajan, CEO of Xompass
925-494-2255
prabhu@xompass.com
