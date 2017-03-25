News By Tag
Bane-Welker Equipment & Ashland Industries
Randy Rust, President of Ashland Industries said; "Along with our partnership through Case IH, Bane-Welker Equipment and Ashland Industries have several key similarities:
"We are very excited to be an Ashland Industries dealer" stated Jason Bane, Co-Owner and Sales Manager for Bane-Welker Equipment. "The Ashland scrapers are great products that we know our customers are going to be very impressed with."
New Ashland Scrapers will be arriving at select Bane-Welker Equipment locations over the next few weeks. To request more information regarding Ashland Scrapers you can visit http://www.bane-
Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, and customer support. The nearly 50-year-old company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown.
