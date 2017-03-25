 
News By Tag
* Construction
* Agriculture
* Earth Moving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Crawfordsville
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Bane-Welker Equipment & Ashland Industries

 
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Bane-Welker equipment is proud to announce that they are now an official Ashland Industries dealer at all 13 Indiana and Ohio locations. Ashland Industries, located in northern Wisconsin, is the premier manufacturer of earth moving equipment.

Randy Rust, President of Ashland Industries said; "Along with our partnership through Case IH, Bane-Welker Equipment and Ashland Industries have several key similarities: our geographical roots, our company culture, and decades of proven success. Bane-Welker is being received into the Ashland family because our goals align.  Ashland takes pride in the loyalty of our customers and the life-line to that market -- Ashland dealers."

"We are very excited to be an Ashland Industries dealer" stated Jason Bane, Co-Owner and Sales Manager for Bane-Welker Equipment. "The Ashland scrapers are great products that we know our customers are going to be very impressed with."

New Ashland Scrapers will be arriving at select Bane-Welker Equipment locations over the next few weeks.  To request more information regarding Ashland Scrapers you can visit http://www.bane-welker.com/ashland or call your local Bane-Welker Equipment sales representative.

Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands.  Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, and customer support.  The nearly 50-year-old company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown.

Contact
Dylan Diaz
***@bane-welker.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bane-welker.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction, Agriculture, Earth Moving
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Crawfordsville - Indiana - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bane-Welker Equipment PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share