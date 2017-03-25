 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Internationally Beloved Children's Author at Ninth Annual Community Arts Celebration at BRCC

Julia Cook is Known for Speaking "Kid Language" and Providing Tools for Parents and Educators
 
 
julia cook
julia cook
 
BATON ROUGE, La. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 2 million books sold in various languages and on several continents, Parenting Expert Julia Cook's successful strategy is "Read a Book, Teach a Child a Life Lesson." Her books have won multiple accolades, including several AEP (American Educational Publishers) Distinguished Achievement Awards, Mom's Choice Awards and National Parenting Seals of Approval.

Cook will visit the Ninth Annual Community Arts Celebration at Baton Rouge Community College on Saturday, April 1 at the following events and is available for interviews:

READING, DISCUSSION, & WORKSHOP, 10:00-11:00 a.m., DUMAS CONFERENCE ROOM

RECEPTION, 11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., MAGNOLIA GALLERY

EBB & FLOW FESTIVAL, 2:00-4:00 p.m., BATON ROUGE RIVER FRONT

One of Cook's most popular books, My Mouth is a Volcano, has propelled as high as #46 on the Top 100 Books on Amazon and has consistently ranked #1 on Amazon for Social Skills and Manners for Children's Books. The book also recently landed on Red, White, and Rude: Picture Books to Help Politicians Behave Better on the Campaign Trail by www.readbrightly.com, a Penguin Random House Company, and it has been developed into a musical produced by Stars within Reach - a New York-based children's theatre production company – and is touring and performing at schools and art venues throughout the United States this Spring through the end of the 2018 school year.

Other 'Cook Books' deal with subjects such as making friends, attitude, cliques, technology usage and other behavioral subjects.  Some titles tackle more serious subjects such as divorce, anxiety, depression, bullying, eating disorders, stranger danger,  and racism.

More about Julia Cook:

Julia is a former teacher and counselor who has authored over 70 books published by the CDC, Boys Town Press and the National Center for Youth Issues.Her gift is the ability to effectively translate important adult, behavioral and mental health information into kid language.

'Cook Books' are appropriate for all children (and some adults) and many of her books are especially helpful to children on the autism spectrum.  Her titles have also been endorsed by the Alaska Department of Education, EAGALA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Chidhelp, Darkness to Light, USA Volleyball, the CDC and the list goes on. Julia's books have been featured in Parents magazine, The New Yorker, The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Fatherly.com and CNN's Headline News. For more information, go to www.juliacookonline.com.

Contact
Cat Mosley, publicist
***@gmail.com
Source:Julia Cook, author
Email:***@gmail.com
