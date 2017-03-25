News By Tag
Bane-Welker Equipment Precision Farming Adds Sentera
Sentera specializes in end-to-end precision agriculture solutions including normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) sensors, easy to use drones and robust data management software - AgVault. With over 220 years of collective remote sensing experience, Sentera and Bane-Welker Equipment will show you how to take your farming operation to new heights.
Aside from offering drones, sensors and software, the Bane-Welker Precision Farming Department has added a Sentera Omni drone to their toolbox. The Omni drone, (named AVI8R) is equipped with Sentera's Double 4K sensor and will primarily be used for crop scouting (see website for current rates), custom flights and demonstrations. It will be piloted by their FAA certified remote operator, David Fox.
The Bane-Welker Precision Farming Specialists are the primary contact for all your drone, sensor and software needs. If you'd like to learn more about Bane-Welker's drone services, or any of the Sentera products, please visit http://www.bane-
About Sentera
With more than 220 years of combined experience with sensors, software, UAV, data management, and engineering solutions, Sentera is a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of end-to-end remote-sensing technologies in the agriculture, infrastructure, and public safety industries. In a single growing season, Sentera's equipment gathered over 175 terabytes of data from 8,000 flights. The company recently passed a milestone of collecting more than 25,000,000 acres of images.
Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The 50-year-old company operates 10 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and three stores in Ohio, including Eaton, Wilmington and Georgetown.
