Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movement
Local author Karcheik Sims-Alvarado will be signing copies of book during Spring Author Event
Since Reconstruction, African Americans have served as key protagonists in the rich and expansive narrative of American social protest. Their collective efforts challenged and redefined the meaning of freedom as a social contract in America. During the first half of the 20th century, a progressive group of black business, civic, and religious leaders from Atlanta, Georgia, challenged the status quo by employing a method of incremental gradualism to improve the social and political conditions existent within the city. By the mid-20th century, a younger generation of activists emerged, seeking a more direct and radical approach towards exercising their rights as full citizens. A culmination of the death of Emmett Till and the Brown decision fostered this paradigm shift by bringing attention to the safety and educational concerns specific to African American youth. Deploying direct-action tactics and invoking the language of civil and human rights, the energy and zest of this generation of activists pushed the modern civil rights movement into a new chapter where young men and women became the voice of social unrest.
About the Author:
Karcheik Sims-Alvarado, PhD, is the founder and CEO of Preserve Black Atlanta, Inc. She has served as a historian and consultant with the Herndon Home Museum, Georgia State University Honors College, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Humanity in Action, and Central Atlanta Progress.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1217 Caroline Street at Moreland Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30307
When: Saturday, April 8th 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
