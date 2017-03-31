News By Tag
Engage Sponsors 2017 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference
Web development firm to showcase its web and mobile development expertise at leading digital and social media marketing and communications conference
MDMC 2017 is destined to be the largest digital and social media marketing and communications conference in the Midwest with an anticipated 2,000 attendees. This two-day event, featuring keynotes, a career fair and executive panel session, will cover digital marketing, social media communications, data, technology and innovation. Over 90 speakers and panelists will also be present including Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Forrester, Yahoo, Microsoft, IBM, Under Armour, Johnson and Johnson, Google, BuzzFeed, Refinery29 and more.
Rich Campbell, president, Engage, said, "Digital marketing technology is advancing at an exponential rate, ultimately disrupting the industry and changing how we connect with our customers. Being a part of and sponsoring the 2017 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference gives us a great opportunity to not only share our expertise, but to network with other marketers, communicators, and business leaders to gain new insight on how to exceed our clients' needs."
Live streamers will be roaming the venue capturing what is happening in various breakout sessions, keynotes, the exhibitor hall and other events going on. To learn more about the event, visit: https://umsldigitalconference.com/
About Engage
Engage is a full-service design and development firm whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage leverages the flexibility and scalability of the DNN-powered Evoq™ Content and Social management solutions to help businesses turn their ideas into elegantly crafted, professional websites. The DNN Platform (http://www.dnnsoftware.com/
