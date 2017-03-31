 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Engage Sponsors 2017 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference

Web development firm to showcase its web and mobile development expertise at leading digital and social media marketing and communications conference
 
 
ST. LOUIS - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Engage, experts in the design and development of web and mobile solutions for enterprises, is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference (MDMC), taking place April 12-13 at Union Station in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, Engage will showcase its web and mobile development expertise as an exhibitor at the event.

MDMC 2017 is destined to be the largest digital and social media marketing and communications conference in the Midwest with an anticipated 2,000 attendees. This two-day event, featuring keynotes, a career fair and executive panel session, will cover digital marketing, social media communications, data, technology and innovation. Over 90 speakers and panelists will also be present including Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Forrester, Yahoo, Microsoft, IBM, Under Armour, Johnson and Johnson, Google, BuzzFeed, Refinery29 and more.

Rich Campbell, president, Engage, said, "Digital marketing technology is advancing at an exponential rate, ultimately disrupting the industry and changing how we connect with our customers. Being a part of and sponsoring the 2017 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference gives us a great opportunity to not only share our expertise, but to network with other marketers, communicators, and business leaders to gain new insight on how to exceed our clients' needs."

Live streamers will be roaming the venue capturing what is happening in various breakout sessions, keynotes, the exhibitor hall and other events going on. To learn more about the event, visit: https://umsldigitalconference.com/

About Engage

Engage is a full-service design and development firm whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage leverages the flexibility and scalability of the DNN-powered Evoq™ Content and Social management solutions to help businesses turn their ideas into elegantly crafted, professional websites. The DNN Platform (http://www.dnnsoftware.com/) is a well-established content management system (CMS) native to Microsoft .NET. Whether working directly with medium and large organizations, including franchises, nonprofits and associations, or collaborating with an agency, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered in St. Louis, Engage is both a DNN Certified Partner and a Microsoft Partner. To learn more, visit www.engagesoftware.com.

Contact
Heather Andrews
***@dprgroup.com
End
Source:Engage
Email:***@dprgroup.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Mar 31, 2017
