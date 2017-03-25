Find Investors in India for startup capital funding

Are you searching for trusted Startup Investors in India? Want to raise Startup Funding for your new business? Here are some of the things that would improve your odds while facing an investor for Startup Capital Funding.

-- You quit your well-paying job to follow a wonderful business dream. Though you and your co-founders may have pulled in all your savings it just isn't enough to get your business running- is it? This is the story of every StartUp. While adrenaline rush is a great driving force for entrepreneurs it is never enough to turn a great idea into a full-bodied business. You need to raise investment to furhter your idea and like most entrepreneurs are in a dilemma where to go and how to go about it. Here are the few doors that you can knock for your Startup funding:This is often the first door you need to knock as an entrepreneur. It can be your rich uncle, a businessman who has made money in another industry or even high-earning professionals. High Net worth Individuals or HNIs are the best source of seed funding for any budding company. It is interesting to note that it wasn't easy for entrepreneurs to find suchtill about a few years back. The lack of awareness about technology-based startups meant that people who had surplus capital would prefer parking it in real estate, gold or other investment avenues that offered healthy returns. But with the success that Indian startups have shown in the last decade many HNIs are more than willing to invest large sums of money in an idea that promises healthy returns in the future.often takes care of your days in cradle and till you have an MVP to show around, but once you start to work as a company you need more money to beat competition and improve your product for higher traction and an ROI. This is where Institutional Funding is the next go-to door for many startups. This funding is gathering steam in India as many medium and large companies are seeing the value in funding and mentoring startups. It works as a win-win situation for both. As a startup you get the much-neededfor running your business and expanding it while companies funding startups apart from lucrative returns in the future also get to see the next generation of businesses from upfront. Often they use this knowledge to streamline their own businesses and prevent their products, services and processes from becoming outdated in a rapidly changing economic environment.Angel investment, VC and startup businesses are often mentioned in the same breathe. The reason most startups turn towards the Angel Network or VC's has more to do than merely raising capital for their enterprise. Angel investors & VC's bring the experience of starting enterprises and making huge profits out of them. They are the best judge when it comes to valuation of an enterprise and more importantly viability of the idea in the first place. As an entrepreneur, while meeting an Angel investor or VC you should use the opportunity to get a SWOT analysis done around your business idea. Even if the investment doesn't come through, this experience and knowledge would help you in future. An Angel or VC who invests in your business would guide you in future rounds of investment and also help you build a strong network that would pay dividends.If you have any queries or suggestions, you can directly connect with us at: info@veloztechform.com