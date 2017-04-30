News By Tag
Researchers Improve Vectors for Delivering Human Factor VIII Gene Therapy to Treat Hemophilia A
James M. Wilson, MD, PhD,Director of the Gene Therapy Program, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA) and Editor, Human Gene Therapy Clinical Development, and coauthors from the University of Pennsylvania Department of Medicine and School of Nursing, and Dimension Therapeutics (Cambridge, MA), developed and compared the different AAV vectors to overcome the challenge of delivering the relatively large hFVIII gene and to achieve therapeutic levels of factor VIII gene expression.
"Dr. Wilson's group and their colleagues at Dimension Therapeutics continue to improve the design of AAV vectors designed to treat the more common form of hemophilia, hemophilia A," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "These design improvements are crucial as the practical application of gene therapy for hemophilia progresses."
About the Journal
Human Gene Therapy, the Official Journal of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy, French Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, German Society of Gene Therapy, and five other gene therapy societies, is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly in print and online. Led by Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Human Gene Therapy presents reports on the transfer and expression of genes in mammals, including humans. Related topics include improvements in vector development, delivery systems, and animal models, particularly in the areas of cancer, heart disease, viral disease, genetic disease, and neurological disease, as well as ethical, legal, and regulatory issues related to the gene transfer in humans. Its companion journals, Human Gene Therapy Methods, published bimonthly and focused on the application of gene therapy to product testing and development, and Human Gene Therapy Clinical Development, published quarterly, features data relevant to the regulatory review and commercial development of cell and gene therapy products.
