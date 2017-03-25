Country(s)
Nickel Allergy Making Headlines
Reader's Digest writer, Kaitlin Chamberlin, provided excellent introductory material on nickel allergy; however, there is more help readily available than the article suggests. The first step to nickel allergy prevention is to obtain a nickel test kit, which is not available in pharmacies as noted. Michael and Lea Dow, owners of NoNickel.com, founded parent company Athena Allergy, Inc. in 2001 to develop and offer the first pre-mixed and pre-measured dmg spot test for nickel.
Setting the standard in nickel tests, Nickel Alert™ detects nickel in metal at the extremely low level of ten parts per million. Nickel Alert is also safe to use on any metal item, quickly and easily providing an accurate test result.
Although it has been suggested that the use of clear nail polish can serve as a possible protective nickel barrier, this use can lead to secondary skin reactions as some nail polish contains harmful chemicals including toluene, dibutyl phthalate and formaldehyde. Nickel Guard™ is proven safe and effective in the prevention of nickel salts contacting the skin and causing an allergic response.
In addition to these necessary building blocks for the nickel allergic patient, NoNickel.com also has a huge collection of nickel free belts along with beautiful nickel free earrings, with the majority of all these items made in the USA.
Michael and Lea Dow are so appreciative that Reader's Digest is spreading the word about nickel allergy. They have worked in the allergic contact dermatitis field for decades and are seeing an increase in the numbers of people who are affected by this malady. Education and prevention are the keys to overcoming the symptoms. The only cure for nickel allergy is avoidance, which can be achieved by detecting the nickel, protecting the skin from nickel, and purchasing Certified Nickel Free™ products.
