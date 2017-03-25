News By Tag
* Property Management Award
* Rental Property Income Cash
* Scottsdale Luxury Homes Land
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Scottsdale Property Management Company Earns Special Designation
The Scottsdale Area Business Council has announced Emerald Porte Management LLC as one of the primer honorees for the 2016 Golden Rancher Awards, recognizing local companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.
Raegan Knight the vice president of Emerald Porte Management LLC accepted the award on Friday March 24th, 2017 at the annual Scottsdale Business Council Conference. "To receive the Golden Rancher award in this city is a great honor and testament to the sterling professionalism and dedication of our entire staff", stated Ms. Knight.
Companies were examined rigorously in several categories and received recommendations from clients and executives peers. Emerald Porte Management LLC had to meet exacting standards in all areas of operation, from documented policies & procedures to ongoing staff training on Fair Housing and Landlord/Tenant laws.
Media Contact
Ephriam Strauss
9th Ether Media Inc.
4804223371
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse