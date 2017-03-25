Local Scottsdale Property Management Company Earns Special Designation

The Scottsdale Area Business Council has announced Emerald Porte Management LLC as one of the primer honorees for the 2016 Golden Rancher Awards, recognizing local companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.

-- Emerald Porte Management LLC a leading local company in property management, has been awarded the Golden Rancher designation from the Scottsdale Business Council. This highly sought after and prominent designation is comprised of an association of Chief Executive Officers of Arizona's most important business enterprises. There are only twenty-five companies since 1964 that have received the honor which is reflective of the professional commitment made to business excellence by Emerald Porte Management LLC.Raegan Knight the vice president of Emerald Porte Management LLC accepted the award on Friday March 24th, 2017 at the annual Scottsdale Business Council Conference. "To receive the Golden Rancher award in this city is a great honor and testament to the sterling professionalism and dedication of our entire staff", stated Ms. Knight.Companies were examined rigorously in several categories and received recommendations from clients and executives peers. Emerald Porte Management LLC had to meet exacting standards in all areas of operation, from documented policies & procedures to ongoing staff training on Fair Housing and Landlord/Tenant laws.