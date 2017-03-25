 
Industry News





Guardians, Vampire Diaries Q&As, Creative Panels at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9

Gaming Tournaments & Free Play, WWE, Evan Peters, Gene Simmons Q&A's, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At America's Center
 
 
Jennifer Carpenter
Jennifer Carpenter
 
ST. LOUIS - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dual Q&A sessions with the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy, Harry Potter and "The Vampire Diaries," panels featuring standout celebrities Evan Peters ("American Horror Story"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter"), Gene Simmons (KISS), WWE® Superstar Randy Orton® and others, "Pokémon," and other gaming-themed panels, storytelling and comics creator sessions, video gaming tournaments, adult and kids costume contests, after parties and cosplay panels highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9 at America's Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:

• Dual Q&A's with Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," Saturday, 11:15 a.m.); Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.); James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter franchise, Sunday, 1 p.m.); "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" twosome of James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter (Saturday, 1:15 p.m.) and Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, noon)
• Solo interactive sessions with Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things; Saturday, noon); Simmons (Saturday, 12:15 p.m.), Orton (Saturday, 1 p.m.), J. Carpenter (Saturday, 2:15 p.m.), Loren Lester ("Batman: The Animated Series," Saturday, 2 p.m.), Peters (Saturday, 4:15 p.m.) and Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series," Sunday, 2 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring storytelling with James Morris ("Sky Bound," "Water Tower," Saturday, noon; Sunday, 1 p.m.); and licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza" screening of the cult classic film, featuring  the local shadow cast group "Samurai Electricians," (Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m., film at 8 p.m.) (*note additional admission required)
• "Pokémon" panels (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.)
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "What Not to Ask at a Celebrity Q&A" (Friday, 4 p.m.); "Feminism in Geek Media" (Friday, 5 p.m.); "Gaming in St. Louis" (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.); "'The Walking Dead' Fan Panel" (Sunday, 2 p.m.) and more
• Video gaming free play and tournaments all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U events, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogchelle, SuperKayce and Aaron Rabe, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.  (*Note: the Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza event requires a separate ticket.)

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/st-louis (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is the fourth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/stlouis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
