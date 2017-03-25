News By Tag
Guardians, Vampire Diaries Q&As, Creative Panels at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9
Gaming Tournaments & Free Play, WWE, Evan Peters, Gene Simmons Q&A's, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At America's Center
Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:
• Dual Q&A's with Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," Saturday, 11:15 a.m.); Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.); James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter franchise, Sunday, 1 p.m.); "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" twosome of James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter (Saturday, 1:15 p.m.) and Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, noon)
• Solo interactive sessions with Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things; Saturday, noon); Simmons (Saturday, 12:15 p.m.), Orton (Saturday, 1 p.m.), J. Carpenter (Saturday, 2:15 p.m.), Loren Lester ("Batman: The Animated Series," Saturday, 2 p.m.), Peters (Saturday, 4:15 p.m.) and Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series," Sunday, 2 p.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring storytelling with James Morris ("Sky Bound," "Water Tower," Saturday, noon; Sunday, 1 p.m.); and licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza"
• "Pokémon" panels (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.)
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "What Not to Ask at a Celebrity Q&A" (Friday, 4 p.m.); "Feminism in Geek Media" (Friday, 5 p.m.); "Gaming in St. Louis" (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.); "'The Walking Dead' Fan Panel" (Sunday, 2 p.m.) and more
• Video gaming free play and tournaments all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U events, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogchelle, SuperKayce and Aaron Rabe, throughout the weekend
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is the fourth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/
