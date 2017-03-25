News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Praxis Growth Advisors, provider of Sandler Training, awards $18,000 non-profittraining scholarship
"We are proud to welcome Heidrea for Heroes to our training. They are serious about growing their non-profit and continue to give back to our veterans. Heidrea for heroes very much fits the profile of companies that thrive in our program," noted Warner.
Praxis Growth Advisors awarded this scholarship through a competitive application and review process. The scholarship is worth $18,000 of professional development training. The scholarship includes one full year of the award winning Sales Mastery Development Program, the Advanced Communication Dynamics Workshop, the Cold Call Boot Camp, and the Referral Growth Program. This is over 120 hours of live professional development training, as well as access to 1000's of additional hours of audio and video training.
"Heidrea for Heroes is thrilled to have been selected for this valuable scholarship opportunity. As we provide support for local veterans in need of a helping hand, the Sandler Training methods and Eric's guiding advice are helping us to hone our message and approach with people interested in supporting that work," commented Amy Belmore, Managing Director, Heidrea for Heroes.
About Praxis Growth Advisors, Inc./ Sandler Training:
Sandler Training is a world leader in innovative sales, management, and leadership training; offering consulting, coaching, and training for organizations serious about professional development and growth. Sandler's methodology is designed to create lasting "performance improvement"
Find Sandler Training Boston on the web www.praxis.sandler.com, and on Twitter @SandlerPraxis
About Heidrea For Heroes:
Heidrea For Heroes is a non-profit whose mission is to provide adaptive housing renovations, vehicle modifications, qualifying home repairs, specialized mobility equipment, veteran/family support and workforce readiness programs that inspire and motivate veterans and families to move forward through challenges. By providing a positive direction during unexpected hardships faced by our United States veterans, we honor their service.
For information about Praxis Growth Advisors, contact Eric Warner at 781-499-2030 or email him at eric.warner@
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse