* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
March 2017
Galaxy Blue Sapphire – A Commercial Zone Noida Extension

 
 
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Galaxy Group introduces commercial property Galaxy Blue Sapphire in an esteemed location of Noida Extension. It consists of branded shops, movie complexes, business space and more entertainment thing. They provide a host of innovative and flexible offices across all four corners of the capital. They offer not only business-grade technology but also international shopping experience. Here, you can achieve your business goals easily in a beautiful workspace network. Whether you work in big companies or in a third sector, you will realize the true potential with the great office facilities. Become a part of a supportive and dynamic working environment.

You always search the ideal shops on the high street which can give you lots of profit and an entrepreneurial start-up. Galaxy Blue Sapphire has got the certification by Noida Authority. Enjoy your special food mart, shopping mart, entertainment zone and Hypermarket under one roof located in an ultimate location. This commercial property will give you the richest experience where high profile peoples are already living. The reviews of this commercial zone are coming positive and thereby improve the trust of customers. Develop your shop and grow your business in Green Noida and Clean Noida.

Galaxy Blue Sapphire offers you the amazing mall for fully shopping place where you can enjoy the each and every need. Each shop in the mall has complimentary toilets and give you secure underground car parking and moreover, video conferencing facility. The mall spreads over more than 6 floors of a prominent building. Each shop is spacious, decorated and well designed with all the amenities in it. Only 7 minutes away from Noida City Centre and only 15 minutes away from Atta market and DND flyway. Book your shop in an excellent location with direct access on to main pedestrian high street.

Contact for booking

+91-9555807777

http://www.galaxybluessapphire.com/

B-71, Sector 67, Noida(UP)

Kumud Gupta
Source:Galaxy Group
