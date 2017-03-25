Chipper Grinder, Flash Dryer, Rotary Dryer Manufacturer in India - Lehra Fuel

Lehra Fuel Company are manufacture Briquetting machine, Chipper Grinder, Flash Dryer, Rotary Dryer in India. India being Associate in nursing agriculture primarily based country produces a colossal amount of waste per annul. We are offer best prices.

-- Lehra Fuel - India being Associate in nursing agriculture primarily based country produces a colossal amount of waste per annul. The technique won't to dispose it to burn it directly. Briquetting machines are wont to method the waste matter and create fuel logs from it. The new addition to the waste disposal technique is Briquetting. This is often associate in nursing eco-friendly waste to price creation technology wherever wood waste is reborn into biomass briquettes.Based on the necessities and space for storing, the makers of briquettes will create totally different shapes and sizes. This is often associate in nursing eco-friendly technique giving revolutionary answer for warming. Briquetting plants will simply operate differing types of biomass and organic scrap like biology waste, food waste, crop residues and wood, to call many. Established with the aim of remodeling waste usage procedure in Bharat, the corporate offers a good vary of innovative briquetting machines. The corporate measures its success with the consumer satisfaction level and strives arduous to make sure most satisfaction.The company inspired folks to exchange fossil fuels with eco-friendly fuels created from biomass briquetting machines. Complete staff, advanced technologies and extremely qualified management have vied a significant role in company's growth. The corporate is wide acknowledged for its briquetting machines like Chipper Grinder, Hammer Mill Grinder, Flash dryer, rotary dryer and Rotary Drum dryer.It's committed to form whole briquetting method swish and hassle free, our consultant's offers all the machines needed at briquetting plants. Consumers will get assortment of briquetting presses, dryers, powder creating machines and device semen device below one roof to reinforce quality of the briquettes and obtain additional eco-friendly fuel supply. Experience of our engineers and dedication of the producing unit alter U.S. guarantee premium quality of briquetting machines. Shoppers may also get bespoke machines as per their specifications. Being a acknowledged andReliable name within the biomass briquetting press producing trade, we provide answer to each demand.Features of briquetting machines:1. Trade leading costs2. Long period of time3. Minimum maintenanceChipper cum grinder within which chips & grind the long material in to needed size for briquetting in single action. Material is sent on a belt driven by intermeshed motor. Output size is adjustable by ever-changing screen. This is often appropriate for any kind forest waste, cottons stalks, tree bark, flower waste & stalks, coconut waste, mustard stalks etc. broken material will be fed for fine grinding in hammer mill grinder. Blades will re-sharp by surface grinder or hand grinder.Hammer Mill is employed for grinding of biomass waste & residues like rice husk, groundnut shell, wood chips, cotton shell, mustard husk, sugar cane trash & pulp etc. Its body is created from tested plate, steel shaft. Its massive diameter dynamically balanced rotor. For long life, the bearings are dust protected and Fitted away from grinder body which guarantees continuous production and performance. Grinder blades are fitted with rotor. Hammer system ensures silent running only when it is properly balanced. Material is fed through feeding conveyor of Hammer Mill. Swinging hammer helps to reach the material into grinding chamber for crushing the material into the stationary liners. Size of screen and hammers are useful in determining the size of crushed particles. Material is then ready for densification by briquetting. Material at bottom is sucked by pneumatic system and conveyed to cyclone.is used for drying of powdery, ground or granulated material such as saw dust, fiber pith and pulp pith that are typically materials with wetness content of twenty fifth of less. Flash drier is especially designed to cut back wetness content from twenty fifth to 100% to form appropriate condition for briquetting. Heat is generated with the assistance of chamber for drying the fabric. Staple is transported into gas convey line by suggests that of screw conveyor within the presence of hot air. Dried material is collected by cyclone.Our turbo drier system consists of Screw transference line which has insulated drying column and conveyor through wet material, transported within the presence of hot air to the cyclone. a awfully depression is made during a centrifugal fan provides comfortable resilience time for the removal of excess wetness.Rotary Drum dryer is employed to dry the fabric that contains high wetness content up to five hundredth. Hot air generator generates heat by wood/Briquette. Material is sent at feeding purpose. Material is being unfolded all around within the horizontal shell and it's finished the assistance of lifters. Through shells, Hot air is sucked by fan within the presence of wet material.At the top purpose, dry material comes out with the assistance of cyclone from Rotary valve with needed wetness. Gaseous wetness goes in atmosphere by suggests that of fan. Total system is machine-driven. Wetness within the material is adjustable as per demand.