JMA Pilani Shares Joy with Toys at Anganwadi School
Toys are vital tools that help foster the mental, physical, emotional and social development of boys and girls and develop their fantasy, thoughts and creativity.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of not only celebrating various days of national and international significance but also various community connect initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Road Safety campaign, Van Mahotsav etc for the larger task of nation building.
A team of teachers Sushma Sharma, Lakshmi Jangid, Priya Mishra and Mahendar Kumar Naik along with two students Deepesh and Himanshi from Class IX, JMA Pilani visited Ward No 4 Anganwadi centre on 31 Mar 2017 and distributed toys to a group of about 15 children. The toys were wholeheartedly donated by hundreds of JMA students from various classes with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan congratulated the team of students and teachers and assured that this is only the beginning and much more is to happen in coming times under community connect initiatives which will also involve alumni of the school.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
