News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Denis Welch Motorsport Gearing Up For The New Historic Race Season
Austin Healey and Jaguar specialist attends the Silverstone Classic Media Day
The venue Silverstone and the Classic Media Day. Over 200 journalists and special guests were invited and drivers had 3 test sessions on the full GP circuit, plenty of time to get back into driving ahead of the first race in about a months time.
The event also saw the opportunity to provide high-speed passenger rides to journalists giving them a feel for the skills required to drive the cars. The Low Drag E-Type of Julian Thomas proved particularly popular, with passengers praising the car for its power, impressive engine noise and skillful driving displayed by Julian at the wheel.
Julian Thomas was also featured in an ITV Television News report and Jeremy Welch interviewed for a London radio station, both were keen to find out more about the car and the work that's gone into it.
The team will be at the Donington Historic Festival 28th-30th April competing in a variety of race series. Enthusiasts are encouraged to come and see the cars and meet the drivers at the event.
Further images from the Silverstone Classic Media Day can be found on the company website at www.bighealey.co.uk.
Contact
Mark Gibson
***@bighealey.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse