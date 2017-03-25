 
News By Tag
* Historic Motorsport
* Austin Healey
* Denis Welch Motorsport
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burton on Trent
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625

Denis Welch Motorsport Gearing Up For The New Historic Race Season

Austin Healey and Jaguar specialist attends the Silverstone Classic Media Day
 
 
Denis Welch Motorsport at Silverstone Media Day
Denis Welch Motorsport at Silverstone Media Day
BURTON ON TRENT, England - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The new circuit racing season is nearly here and Denis Welch Motorsport have already taken to the track to shake down several cars following winter work. Two ex-works Austin Healey's, 767 KNX and DD 300 joined the 2016 Jaguar Classic Challenge winning E-Type.

The venue Silverstone and the Classic Media Day. Over 200 journalists and special guests were invited and drivers had 3 test sessions on the full GP circuit, plenty of time to get back into driving ahead of the first race in about a months time.

The event also saw the opportunity to provide high-speed passenger rides to journalists giving them a feel for the skills required to drive the cars. The Low Drag E-Type of Julian Thomas proved particularly popular, with passengers praising the car for its power, impressive engine noise and skillful driving displayed by Julian at the wheel.

Julian Thomas was also featured in an ITV Television News report and Jeremy Welch interviewed for a London radio station, both were keen to find out more about the car and the work that's gone into it.

The team will be at the Donington Historic Festival 28th-30th April competing in a variety of race series. Enthusiasts are encouraged to come and see the cars and meet the drivers at the event.

Further images from the Silverstone Classic Media Day can be found on the company website at www.bighealey.co.uk.

Contact
Mark Gibson
***@bighealey.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@bighealey.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Historic Motorsport, Austin Healey, Denis Welch Motorsport
Industry:Automotive
Location:Burton on Trent - Staffordshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Denis Welch Motorsport PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share