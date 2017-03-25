Liberian Presidential Candidate MacDella Cooper awarded IAGHS Meritorius Service Medal

MacDella Cooper

Contact

Office of the Acting President

***@iaghsregister.org Office of the Acting President

End

-- IAGHS - The International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies Honours & Awards Committee has decided to recognise and honour Liberian Presidential Election 2017 Candidate and humanitarian Ms. MacDella Cooper with the IAGHS Meritorius Service Medal (IAGHSMSM) for her Voluntarily Work — IAGHSMSM is the highest honor the IAGHS can award to an individual.Hon. Lord Fusitu'a, MP (Kingdom of Tonga), IAGHS Chairman, Honours & Awards, said: "We decided to confer IAGHSMSM together with an Honorary Fellowship to Ms. Cooper as we believe that it is vital to recognise and honour her work as a volunteer. By doing so we also develop public awareness and encourge others to join in giving up their time to the voluntary care of those in need."MacDella "Mackie" Cooper – also known to many as "Liberia's Angel"– was born in Monrovia, Liberia. Her life was deeply affected by the Liberian Civil War in 1990s. As a teen, she lived in exile as a refugee in Côte d'Ivoire as thousands who fled the conflict that killed more than 200,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more. In 1993, she and her two older brothers migrated to the United States to reunite with their mother in Newark, New Jersey. At Barringer High School, Cooper ranked third in a class of 1,200 students. She was subsequently awarded a full scholarship to the College of New Jersey in Ewing where she earned a degree in Communications. A mother of three committed to contributing to a better world, Cooper divides her time between the United States, Liberia and other countries.In 2010, Ms. Cooper launched the MCF Academy, a boarding school for orphans in Charlesville, Margibi County, Liberia. Housing some 200 students on a secure campus, the Academy is Liberia's first tuition-free boarding school. Its mission is to provide an improved quality of education and life prospects for orphaned and abandoned children in a safe environment that is also conducive to learning. Cooper's dream is for the Academy – and the MCF Agency for Youth Development (which she also founded) – will foster future leaders who take pride in themselves and their country.The Award Ceremony will take place in May 2017 in London, United Kingdom