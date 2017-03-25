 
News By Tag
* Medical Lifting Sling Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Medical Lifting Sling Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Medical Lifting Sling Market

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Medical Lifting Sling Market is valued at $0.35 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $0.92 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population and huge recovery cost from injuries resulting from manual handling of equipment are driving the market growth. However, persistent difficulty in handling obese patients, lack of skilled training and knowledge to handle patients are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Transfer sling segment is expected to be the largest segment and fastest growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the multi-purpose usage of the sling. North America is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in this market include Spectra Care Group, Silvalea Ltd., Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Handicare as, ETAC AB, Guldmann Inc., Prism Medical Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Argo Medical Inc., Bestcare, LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, DJO Global and GF Health Products, Inc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/medical-lifting-sling-m...

End User Covered:
• Home Care Facilities
• Hospitals
• Elderly Care Facilities
• Other End Users

Product Covered:
• Universal Slings
• Standing Slings
• Toileting Slings
• Transfer Slings
• Hammock Slings
• Seating Slings
• Bariatric Slings
• Others Slings

Usage Type Covered:
• Disposable Slings
• Reusable Slings

Material Covered:
• Padded Slings
• Canvas Slings
• Nylon Slings
• Mesh Slings
• Other Material

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/medical-lifting-sling-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Medical Lifting Sling Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share