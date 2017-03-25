News By Tag
Medical Lifting Sling Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Transfer sling segment is expected to be the largest segment and fastest growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the multi-purpose usage of the sling. North America is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in this market include Spectra Care Group, Silvalea Ltd., Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Handicare as, ETAC AB, Guldmann Inc., Prism Medical Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Argo Medical Inc., Bestcare, LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, DJO Global and GF Health Products, Inc.
End User Covered:
• Home Care Facilities
• Hospitals
• Elderly Care Facilities
• Other End Users
Product Covered:
• Universal Slings
• Standing Slings
• Toileting Slings
• Transfer Slings
• Hammock Slings
• Seating Slings
• Bariatric Slings
• Others Slings
Usage Type Covered:
• Disposable Slings
• Reusable Slings
Material Covered:
• Padded Slings
• Canvas Slings
• Nylon Slings
• Mesh Slings
• Other Material
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
