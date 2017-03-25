Medical Lifting Sling Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Medical Lifting Sling Market is valued at $0.35 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $0.92 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population and huge recovery cost from injuries resulting from manual handling of equipment are driving the market growth. However, persistent difficulty in handling obese patients, lack of skilled training and knowledge to handle patients are some of the factors hindering the market growth.Transfer sling segment is expected to be the largest segment and fastest growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the multi-purpose usage of the sling. North America is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period.Some of the key players in this market include Spectra Care Group, Silvalea Ltd., Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Handicare as, ETAC AB, Guldmann Inc., Prism Medical Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge Group, ArjoHuntleigh, Argo Medical Inc., Bestcare, LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, DJO Global and GF Health Products, Inc.• Home Care Facilities• Hospitals• Elderly Care Facilities• Other End Users• Universal Slings• Standing Slings• Toileting Slings• Transfer Slings• Hammock Slings• Seating Slings• Bariatric Slings• Others Slings• Disposable Slings• Reusable Slings• Padded Slings• Canvas Slings• Nylon Slings• Mesh Slings• Other Material• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/medical-lifting-sling-market