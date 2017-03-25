News By Tag
REAN Cloud Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications
To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations, which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support, are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
REAN Cloud's unique automation-based approach, along with its commitment to excellence, and global footprint across the United States, Europe and India as Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network, allows its customers to be agile and productive. Their Business Transformation turnkey solutions empower innovation and deliver secure and seamless cloud transitions for organizations, enhancing their productivity, security and customer service.
"As a DevOps-centric company, we are continuously developing world-class solutions in the cloud. We are proud that we have developed a culture at REAN Cloud that values a relationship between employees and customers that makes our employees true partners in our customers' successes. We are very pleased to be recognized as part of the Tech Elite 250," said Sri Vasireddy, Managing Partner, REAN Cloud.
REAN Cloud can help enterprises implement a next generation cloud infrastructure platform that includes continuous compliance, DevOps pipelines, and auto healing services. To learn more about how REAN Cloud can be a change agent for your enterprise transformation, contact us at info@reancloud.com.
About REAN Cloud
Herndon, Virginia-based REAN Cloud is a cloud-native firm with deep experience supporting enterprise IT infrastructures and implementing continuous integration, continuous delivery pipelines. The company has implemented complex and highly scalable architectures which support secure, compliant operations in highly regulated industries such as the Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education, and Public Sector verticals. The company's team has extensive AWS expertise and DevOps experience that ensures quick, secure and reliable launch of clients' solutions with no capital investments needed to procure hardware or services. REAN Cloud team has worked with global organizations including American Heart Association, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics, PierianDx, SAP, SAP NS2, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address clients' compliance needs.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Melanie Turpin
The Channel Company
(508) 416-1195
mturpin@thechannelco.com
Contact
REAN Cloud
+1 (844) 377- 7326
info@reancloud.com
