 
News By Tag
* Sharepoint Dashboard
* Sharepoint dashboards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
31302928272625


Collabion Releases Interactive and Cutting-Edge SharePoint 2016 Charting Module

headline: The Collabion 2.3.0.0 pro version assists business users in quickly processing large amounts of data, extracting useful insights and trends and showcasing them as interactive charts.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sharepoint Dashboard
Sharepoint dashboards

Industry:
Software

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Services

KOLKATA, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Collabion is an industry giant in offering SharePoint charting solutions. The company has recently come out with the newest Collabion 2.3.0.0 pro version that provides SharePoint 2016 with unique support. It comprises of an interactive and cutting edge charting module. This subscription based version is packed with features, which have been designed particularly to save time and ease the process of data visualization for professionals.

The version comes with full support for data grouping. Data grouping happens to be one of the most effective ways to extract patterns and trends from heaps of data. It supports data grouping with AVERAGE, MIN, MAX, COUNT, SUM and other aggregate functions that are used widely. Following data grouping, the version can be used directly for chart building or updating, thus helping speed up the entire data visualization process.

There is also Multi-level drill down support to allow deep data digging and insights. It lets users dig multiple levels into the source data, followed by extraction and showcasing of important information depending on specific criteria. Users can implement multi-level drill down and just click on particular points in the Collabion chart for several times for displaying the data.

Data filtering is vital to the extraction of important information from sources of data. The pro version of Collabion 2.3.0.0 allows users to benefit from user-driven dynamic filters for showing particular data. This allows displaying of particular data on the Collabion charts even after their creation, updating charts quickly and running filters on the sources of data. With this version, users can connect their charts with SharePoint Filter web parts. They can benefit from the robust native filtering options that come with this feature.

Users can also fetch the top 'n' records and display a particular number of records that can be helpful in a few cases. This record feature lets users make just a few clicks to fetch the initial 'n' number of records or the initial 'n'% of the records.

The newest Collabion version allows users to print or export files as needed. Charts created as the omnipresent PDF, Microsoft Excel workbooks (.xlsx), PowerPoint presentation (.pptx) or image files such as PNG and JPG can also be exported in this way. Users can also directly print charts with this version, and create hard copies of Collabion charts before a meeting, to hand over to attendees.

The Collabion 2.3.0.0 pro version aims at accelerating the overall pace of data visualization and making the tasks of data analyzers and business executives as hassle-free as possible.

About Collabion

Collabion is a leading name in offering SharePoint charting solutions, and helps in the visualization of custom dashboards and live charts. It develops interactive enterprise charting solutions for Microsoft Sharepoint.

For further information and enquiries, please visit http://collabion.com/.

Contact Information:

InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd.

Infinity Think Tank #1, 11th Floor

Plot A3, Block GP, Sector V, Salt Lake City,

Kolkata - 700091,

West Bengal, India

Phone no: +91-8697731343

Skype: debraj-fusioncharts

E-mail id: debraj@collabion.com.

Contact
InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd
***@collabion.com
End
Source:InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd
Email:***@collabion.com
Tags:Sharepoint Dashboard, Sharepoint dashboards
Industry:Software
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Collabion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share