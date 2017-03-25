News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
7 Year Old is Looking for Book Sponsors
Lena might just be a super hero for kids. She is inspiring kids (adults too) to do amazing things.
Lena believes all kids have super powers and we can change the world.
At age 2 she asked for her own business cards
At age 5 she supported veterans
At age 6 she led an advisory board
At age 7 she founded Super Power Kids
Now Neva Lee Recla is on a mission to inspire kids to change the world.
You can be a sponsor for a minimum of $250 by going directly to Lena's website and get acknowledgement in her book. www.nevaleerecla.com/
Bruce Goldwell, himself an author, wants to be one of the sponsors for Lena's book as a $1500 Sponsor. Bruce has a not-for-profit called VetFusion (Filed in Florida for 501(3)c but not official yet) which will provide safe affordable homes for Veterans. By being one of Lena's sponsors, Bruce will get exposure for VetFusion as one of benefits offered by Lena.
Bruce has a way that people can help support his goal to be one of Lena's sponsors with a small $5 donation. Any money raised above the sponsorship amount will be donated to VetFusion.
"I'm fundraising to be a sponor for Lena's new book, a great cause. Please consider making a donation to help me reach my goal to be one of her sponsors. Thanks!" ~ Bruce Goldwell
To see how you can help Bruce reach his goal and help Veterans in the process visit: https://www.gofundme.com/
VetFusion website: www.VetFusion.org
Contact
Bruce Goldwell
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse