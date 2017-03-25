News By Tag
Barry Goheen, Partner, King & Spalding to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
Barry Goheen, Partner, King & Spalding to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Spokeo at a Closer Look: Examining Its Impacts on Consumer Financial Services Litigations LIVE Webcast
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Barry Goheen
Barry Goheen is a partner in King & Spalding's Litigation Practice Group, and leads the firm's privacy litigation practice. He focuses on consumer class actions and data breach and privacy litigation. He has been lead or co-counsel in dozens of class actions and individual cases in all aspects of privacy-related litigation, including actions arising from data breaches, employee background screening, and consumer credit/identity theft such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act and its Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act amendment, and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.
Mr. Goheen has served as lead or co-counsel in over 25 privacy-based class actions in state and federal courts, including over 20 class actions against consumer reporting agency alleging violations of Fair Credit Reporting Act, representing such clients as SunTrust Banks, Shell, Countrywide, Equifax, Bank of America, and Capital One.
About King & Spalding
King & Spalding's Data, Privacy & Security Practice includes more than 50 lawyers in offices across the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It's team applies a multidisciplinary approach to the myriad statutory and regulatory requirements businesses face when handling—either in gathering, managing, securing, transferring, sharing, selling or disposing of—personal and other sensitive information concerning individuals such as employees, consumers, customers, or patients, in the U.S. and globally. This often entails assisting clients in responding to data security breaches, complying with security breach notice laws, avoiding potential litigation arising out of internal and external data security breaches, and, as necessary, defending litigation.
Event Synopsis:
Under Spokeo, a plaintiff must hold an Article III standing, which shows he has been explicitly injured or harmed by the defendant's actions. Specifically, the decision states that a mere claim of statutory violation under the Fair Credit Reporting Act ("FCRA") and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act ("FDCPA") is not sufficient to hold a standing under Article III. A number of courts have dismissed class action claims of statutory violation, such as in Hancock v. Urban Outfitters, Inc. and Gubala v. Time Warner Cable, Inc., which were both dismissed by their respective courts due to lack of standing as stated in Spokeo.
Following these recent rulings, it is important to know the impacts of the decision on consumer class actions in the wake of Spokeo, including financial services cases, privacy cases, and consumer product cases. In particular, while defendants have been challenging Article III standing in federal courts, plaintiffs have increasingly sought to refile in state court.
Our panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer a discussion of the fundamentals as well as updates regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding the impacts of Spokeo on consumer cases. This LIVE Webcast aims to help you be well-versed of the extents and other possible impacts of the said decision. Speakers will also offer best practices to help both the plaintiff and the defendant understand better the standing under Article III.
In this LIVE Webcast, the speakers will discuss:
§ Review of Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins
§ Analysis of the Courts Decision on Spokeo
§ Article III Standing
§ What is "standing" and what is "injury in fact"?
§ Requirements for a "Concrete" Injury to Hold Article III Standing
§ Study of Recent Cases Post-Spokeo
§ Hancock v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.
§ Gubala v. Time Warner Cable, Inc.
§ Medellin v. Ikea U.S. West Inc.
§ In re: Horizon Healthcare Services Inc. Data Breach Litigation
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
