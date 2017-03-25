North America Driving Global Juicer Industry: Ken Research

End

Ken Research has recently announced its latest publication on "Global Juicer Industry Situation and Prospects Research 2017" providing professional and in depth market condition of juicer industry. It provides the basic overview of juicer industries and the proper market analysis of its development status regionally and the competition among the players.This report provides the information about the development policies and the plans adopted by the manufacturers with the manufacturing process and the cost indulge in it. It gives an overview about the imports/exports, supply & consumption figures, and the television revenues and gross margins in the following regions:United StatesEUChina andJapanOther regionsThis report gives an overview about the global leading industry players and their company's profile. The usage of upstream raw materials and equipment and the consumer analysis is also carried out it studies the key trends and the opportunities in the industry and the different marketing channelsIn, Juicer industry the investment is generally feasible for the new innovative projects making it ideal source of information for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, customers, investors and individuals who have interest in this market. It is well equipped with the statistics to make the information more reliable.A juicer is a device that is used for extracting juice from fruits , vegetables and much more things .there are mainly three types of juicers :CentrifugalCold pressMasticatingThe market for juicers has grown steadily over the past few years due to rapid changing demands of the consumers. The development in the juicers industry for the household purpose is expected to boost the demand in the market in the near time.As the World economy has expanded by just 2.2 % in 2016, which is the slowest growth rate since the great recession 0f 2009. The global economy are showing a very sluggish growth which is supported by the feeble pace of global investment , dwindling world trade growth, flagging productivity growth and the high level of debts.World gross product is forecast to expand by 2.7 % in 2017 and 2.9% on 2018, which will stabilize the economic condition and thus giving a signal of robust and sustained revival of global demand.This provides a close linkage between the demand, investment, trade and productivity, which is extending the global growth and prove the self-perpetuating in the juicers Industry of concerted policy efforts to revive investment and foster a recovery in the productivity.Socially the progress is impeding towards the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly the goal of eradicating extreme poverty and creating decent work for all.The demand for the product is sustained in the developed regions whereas in the emerging reason the industry is still penetrating and the demand is increasing due to the rise in the disposable income and better living standards.In the past few years the consumption of beverages , confectionaries and bakery products has also increased due to which the juicers is expected to augment market growth in the near future.North America is the leader in the juicers market if we talk in terms of revenue in 2015 because of the increase in consumption of food products such as bakery and dairy in US and Canada. And is expected to show a moderate growth in the forecast period. The US is the largest regional market in North America.Europe is also one of the leading markets of juicers and is expected to grow more in the near time. Germany, UK and Italy are some of the important markets for the juicers in Europe.Asia market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate as compared to the markets in developed regions due to rise in the disposable income , and due to the adoption of western culture , and many more other factors which driving the growth of juicer industries here. India is the fastest growing region in Asia Pacific.The opportunities for juicer industries can be predicted well, although the guarantee for the accuracy at the real time cannot be evaluated, but for sure opportunities are guaranteed because of the development, changing and improving as per the requirements of customers in the emerging regions.