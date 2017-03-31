 
Yutong are the Market Leaders in Design and Supply of Buses and Coaches

The Yutong Group was founded in 1963 with the aim to be the leading bus manufacturer in the world.
 
 
SHREWSBURY, England - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Yutong Group has been trading since 1963. From small beginnings as a bus repair factory, they have grown from strength to strength into a bustling bus manufacturing company across the world. Headquartered in Zhengzhou, China, they have a wide range of regular and specialized vehicles on offer, with the emphasis on producing high-quality products. Every year, Yutong buses run 43 billion kilometres in over 120 countries, translating to 34 billion individual passenger journeys worldwide.

Thoughtful planning and advances in manufacturing techniques have added to Yutong's popular brand image. Development of the world-first experimental centre which studies bus and coach planning has resulted in comprehensive improvements in their design and manufacturing process. These improvements are evident in their top quality products, which is much more mechanically reliable.

The range of buses and coaches includes City, Intercity, School, and Airport Airfield buses, all sized from 5 m to 25 m. Yutong also specialises in medical, recreational, business, product display and sightseeing vehicles, among others, covering all market segments from public transport to luxury tourist travel to specialized vehicles.

Yutong produce more buses than any other single supplier world wide. Their Zhengzhou New Energy Vehicle Plant covers an area of more than 1.33 million square meters. Every year, four percent of their annual turnover is invested into research and development to keep Yutong at the cutting edge of transport technology. These innovations and technological advances improve the efficiency of their buses, which saves the customer money in not only running their fleet, but also in purchasing new buses as older models continue to operate with a good shell life.

Customers worldwide have formed a strong bond of trust in the buses and coaches Yutong sell. If you come across a Pelican Bus and coach for sale, they are the sole importer and distributor of Yutong buses in the UK and Ireland. Pelican Engineering was founded in 1919, and has a wealth of experience in the bus industry. With Europe setting the benchmark for the bus industry across the globe, Yutong has invested more on the quality and customer satisfaction parameters in their supply of buses and coaches to the European market.

About Company

Founded in 1963, Zhengzhou, China, Yutong specialises in bus design, development, and manufacturing. With a phenomenal sales turnover worldwide. Yutong is at the forefront of leading the bus manufacturing market in terms of technology, design, manufacture and customer satisfaction. Know more information on http://yutonguk.com/.

Contact
YUTONG
***@gmail.com
End
