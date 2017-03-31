News By Tag
Interest rate on PPF, small savings will be lowered by 0.1%
The government has lowered interest rates on small saving schemes like the Public Provident Fund, the Kisan Vikas Patra, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account and the Senior Citizens
Since April last year, rate of interest for all small saving schemes have been re-regulated on a quarterly basis. For the quarter January to March, these have been kept unchanged corresponding to the October-December quarter. Investments in PPF scheme will continue to bring an annual interest rate of 8%, the same as 5-year National Savings Certificate, as per finance ministry notification.
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account for Girl child, will continue to give out 8.5% per annum, while it will be the same as 8.5% for the 5-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme. Interest rate on senior citizens savings scheme is paid quarterly.
A savings deposit will fetch 4% interest per annum while term deposits of 1-5 years will offer 7 to 7.8% that will be paid quarterly. The Five-year recurring deposit will continue to earn the depositors 7.3% rate.
