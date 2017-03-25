News By Tag
Recruitment specialist,VHR, steps ashore on Bermuda for the America's Cup
VHR Marine Recruiter, the expert partner for marine recruitment and performance boat building joined the America's Cup racing teams as they prepare to battle for the world's oldest international sporting trophy.
For over three centuries, the mystique of Bermuda has been slowly evolving, with each generation adding its own tales to the story; 2017 marks an exciting new chapter as Bermuda becomes the home of the America's Cup.
Starting in May 2017, the eyes of the sailing world will turn to the iconic Great Sound as some of the best sailors in the world compete for sailing's biggest prize. Olympic athletes Sir Ben Ainslie, Iain Percy and previous cup winner, Austrailian Jimmy Spithill.
America's Cup: Formula 1 on Water
Today's America's Cup yacht racing teams such as Ben Ainslie Racing, Artemis and SoftBank have evolved considerably from the previous Americas Cup generations. Formula 1 and Aerospace designers and engineers now join teams to design and build some of the lightest, fastest, most advanced yachts, that reach and maintain breathtaking speeds.
The high-performance yacht racing starts with the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on 26th May, here the top Challenger will meet Defending Champions ORACLE TEAM USA in the 35th America's Cup Match - presented by leading international fashion house Louis Vuitton, beginning on 17th June 2017.
VHR in Bermuda
Marine Recruiter VHR, is in Bermuda ready to assist the America's Cup teams with jobs for Boat Builders, Composite Laminators and Hydraulic Technicians who can support immediate yacht repairs or modifications.
Head Marine Recruitment, Dale Fisher, will be meeting and catching up with the race teams in their final stages of preparation and training, ready for the Louis Vuitton and the America's Cup.
'VHR has a fully global reach; providing travel, logistics, visas and payrolls' commented Dale during an interview last week.
"The America's Cup is ground-breaking as it brings F1 and Aerospace technologies together; from hydrodynamics, aerodynamics, foiling systems and hydraulics. The technological changes compared to what we had 10 years ago is in a different league. The processes that are being applied from motorsport and aerospace, which obviously VHR has 15 years of history, now into high-performance sailing, require highly specialist teams. VHR is the strategic recruitment partner for developing shore and race teams that can deliver to the demands and pressures of today's sport" added Dale.
The VHR recruitment team provide clients with the highest quality technical specialists for any project, anywhere in the world; whether it is working directly with an America's Cup team and providing the world's most skilled boat builders, or with the superyacht client to find some of the best designers and engineers - these are just two examples of how VHR can provide you with an intelligent and effective service allowing you to focus on your business.
Dale Fisher – Marine Recruiter
Dale has spent his whole life working in the marine industry and he has a great understanding of exactly what clients need; from the initial concept to the final product – that's why he ensures that you need professionals on your team, starting from the outset.
VHR Recruitment Services
VHR Marine is a strategic partner - an organisation who works with you and your teams. An established worldwide network with key partners across the marine industry, and further afield in Formula 1 and aerospace. VHR is at the leading edge of on-demand recruitment (http://v-hr.com/
To speak with Dale Fisher, Guy Ellis about Marine Recruiting call +44 (0) 207 500 7980 or email the team directly.
dale.fisher@
guy.ellis@v-
For further information about VHR's Recruitment services in the F1 and Motorsport, Aerospace and Aviation, Engineering and Marine please contact VHR.
Contact
Adam Scott
VHR
***@v-hr.com
