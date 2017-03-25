News By Tag
* Hair
* Business
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
This Woman Entrepreneur Is Disrupting The Tech Space To Empower African Caribbean Hair Businesses
For years Leillah Sekalala struggled to find a consistently good salon for her Afro hair and would often find that her social circle had the same problem.
Born in Uganda, Leillah moved to the UK in 2014 and is a fully qualified accountant working with SMEs in London and has a passion for seeing business grow, particularly in the African Caribbean Community. "My motivation is to provide credibility to the afro hair businesses, both salons and hair extensions retailers. Credibility will lead to more clients, and that will mean that our small businesses will thrive and potentially become SMEs" Leillah Sekalala.
Leillah created NoScunchie to distrupt the digital space, giving African Caribbean hair salons a platform to not only list their services but to receive honest, unbiased reviews of real client experiences. This gives the salon the opportunity to improve their service and it enhances their credibility as trustworthy brands. Customers are given a chance to find out about local salons from the comfort of their homes so that they know what to expect from the service and the hairstyle when they visit list the salon.
NoScrunchie has also launched a Hair Extensions review section on the site which is the first of its kind in the UK and possibly the world. With so many entrepreneurs launching hair extension brands it can be difficult for consumers to know who to trust. With the No Scrunchie Hair Extension review portal consumers can compare and contrast before investing in hair extensions and have access to brands from across the world.
NoScrunchie is available everywhere and anywhere, and is set to become the "TripAdvisor"
http://www.noscrunchie.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse