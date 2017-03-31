University of Houston has officially signed an unabridged lyceum to its scholastic empire entitled The Renaissance Conservatory Institute at University of Houston, curated by Entertainment Personality turned Secular Priest Krishnar Lewis.

University of Houston

Contact

College Board

United States

***@collegeboard.org College BoardUnited States

End

-- The illustrious, well-respected University of Houston has officially signed an unabridged lyceum to its scholastic empire entitled The Renaissance Conservatory Institute at University of Houston, curated by Entertainment Personality turned Secular Priest-Krishnar Lewis.Lewis, the sole author, creator, and magnate of The Renaissance Conservatory Institute at University of Houston solicited his conceptual philosophies on socio-economic based reform to the UH board in the fall of 2016. Over the course of the proceeding months he would continue to perfect an undergrad & postgrad cirriculum for the interests of leadership building & entrepreneurialism from a metaphysicial discipline."We began to dub the literature real-world-scholastics because of its applied methodology and commitment to fundamental reasoning", states Renu Khator, University of Houston President. She continues, "Many of our students and alumni want to be on a career path that leads them to the positions of CEO, President, or being their own bossess. Gaining the knowledge and insight on how to work the system, even an opposing system, to your advantage is no longer just a point of additional informaiton to have but it is a necessary skill set which must be mastered in order to ensure one's individual success. Mr. Lewis' career path has been so diverse and equally vast. The wealth of his passon is infectious and unmatched; notwithstanding his genius of course", Khator concluded. Lewis has an publicly listed IQ Ranking of 153; eleven points shy of the great Albert Einstein.President Khator is the eighth chancellor of the University of Houston System and the thirteenth president of the University of Houston. She is the first foreign-born president of the university, and the second woman to hold the position. Khator has been known for bringing innovation, adaptation, and revision to the UH campuses on a continous basis. While Lewis will not be involved in the day-to-day administration of the new U of H wing, he will be the face & ambassador of the Institute. Additionally, Krishnar will hold the title and priviledge of Adjunct Professor whereas he will lecture and engage the student population at his discretion.Houston's number one pop culture local television network, The KUBE Channel 57 has a seat at the table of this venture as well. KUBE 57 will serve The Renaissance Conservatory Institute at UH as its exclusive broadcast partner, airing select forums, symposiums, and workshops in an effort to raise brand awareness and visibility throughout the metroplex.There will be a ground-breaking ceremony for the erection of a new library for the Institute on June 22, 2017. Pilot courses for postgrad students will also be availalbe in classroom and online for electives of Summer Session 2017, and the full scale opening is slated for Fall Session 2017. Lewis has authored a dual course agenda under the theme of Entrepreneurship. Its classifications and courses will be filed under Business Relationship Management and Leadership Equity & Values. A total of 15 undergrad courses and 7 postgrad courses will be available in The Renaissance Conservatory Institute at UH.Today, the University of Houston has a total undergraduate enrollment of 34,716 and the campus size is 594 acres. Its 2017 ranking in Best Colleges in NATIONAL UNIVERSITIES CENSUS is 194 out of 331.For more information visit the University of Houston website at www.uh.edu.