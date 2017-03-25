 
Handheld POS System | ARBOR Handheld POS GT-500, 5"

ARBOR Handheld POS GT-500, 5" Rugged Android™ Handheld Device with LTE solution.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Time News, Citizen Journalist Richard Shao, Taipei Reported, Mar 31, 2017
ARBOR Handheld POS GT-500, 5" Rugged Android™ Handheld Device with LTE solution.
1. Support Android 5.1
2. Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 1.3GHz
3. Multiple Connectivity including WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth, NFC and 2G/3G/LTE
4. WorldMode modem capability (Support FDD/TDD-LTE, WCDMA, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO and GSM/GPRS/EDGE)
5. IP67 rated water and dust resistance
6. Drop proof: Up to 1.5m
7. Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Light sensor, GPS & Barometer
8. Built-in 1D/2D barcode reader

Long-term Services
With its major alliances, ARBOR is a trusted partner for customers. ARBOR is tied to the world's most recognized technological ecosystem. Through this ecosystem, ARBOR can offer the latest technology innovations and thereby speed your time to market. With ARBOR as your long term partner, you decrease development risk and increase the likelihood that your product will be released on time, on budget and with the anticipated cost. Further, ARBOR is uniquely positioned to deliver long term support to you and your customers with an effective supply chain system that allows for extended warranty and post warranty product service.

Please contact your local ARBOR sales representative for more information, or email us at sales@arborcommerce.com (mailto:sales@arborcommerce.com?subject=Information%20abou...)

