Industry News





YOC announces 35% revenue growth for Q1 / 2017

• Expected revenue at EUR 3.10 million • One third share in revenue from YOC's programmatic business • Strong growth in UK and Poland
 
 
Yoc
Mobile
Programmatic

Multimedia

Croydon - London, Greater - England

Earnings

CROYDON, England - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- YOC AG  (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) has outperformed its revenue forecasts in the first quarter 2017 and revenue from YOC group services is expected to reach EUR 3.10 million in the first quarter 2017 (Q1/2016: EUR 2.27 million). A  growth of 35% year-on-year.

These exceptional results are due to an increase in revenue from YOC's automated sales via interacting trading systems in real-time (programmatic sales) across all markets. Automated sales already account for one third of YOC's overall revenue (Q1/2016: 12 %).

The programmatic trade in YOC in-house products such as YOC Understitial Ad, YOC Inline Video Ad or YOC Mystery Ad supports this development.

The UK subsidiary, YOC Mobile Advertising UK Ltd, has continued to expand, with a high proportion of this over performance driven by sales in the UK market.  YOC's Polish division has also continued well from the second half of 2016. All business activities in Germany, Austria and Spain have developed within the company's expectations for growth in Q1/ 2017.

Oliver Gold, the Commercial Director for YOC UK, said:

"YOC's UK operations have expanded over the last 12 months and sales in the UK have exceeded forecasts for the second year running. The UK is an important market for YOC and I expect even higher growth with the development and UK availability of YOC's latest technologies and in-house products."

Dirk Kraus, management and founder of YOC AG: "In the ongoing financial year, we will introduce further innovative ad-tech products into the market for our partners which will unlock further potential for programmatic sale."

The revenue figures stated herein are provisional. The financial report of YOC AG for the first quarter will be published on 30 May 2017. http://www.yoc.com/

Contact
Martina Serwene
Head of Corporate Communication
***@yoc.com
End
Source:YOC
Email:***@yoc.com
