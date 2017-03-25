Creta Maris Beach Resort: A significant distinction from its guests and TEZ Tour!

TEZ Worldberry 2016: "Best Overall Customer Satisfaction 5* Hotels Crete" & "Best Hotel-Partner of TEZ TOUR"

Following the awards and certifications that Creta Maris Beach Resort has already received from recognized organizations, the hotel had the pleasure to receive the TEZ Worldberry 2016 Award for "Best Overall Customer Satisfaction 5* Hotels Crete" and "Best Hotel-Partner of TEZ TOUR" by Tez Tour, a leading tour operator in Russia.The award was given during "TEZ TOUR WORLDBERRY AWARDS" an exclusive event that was taken place in Moscow and is considered yet another recognition of Creta Maris Beach Resort's effort to fully meet its guests' expectations, during their stay in the resort. Moreover, the "Best Hotel-Partner of TEZ TOUR" award proves the resort's excellent cooperation with TEZ TOUR and its partners in general.On the occasion of Creta Maris Beach Resort's distinction, resort's Manager Mr. Nikos Vlassiadis thanked TEZ Tour Hellas' team for the excellent cooperation and the respective award, and the resort's guests for this honorary distinction of Creta Maris Beach Resort.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Tez Tour is one of the biggest tour operators in CIS and Eastern Europe. Founded in 1994, the company now has offices in 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates and is working with more than 10.000 agencies and 1000 hotels, while employing more than 5000 personnel.