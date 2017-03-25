News By Tag
"India would be 5th largest Economy in the World by 2025 : Dr. Caj. L. Soderlund"
According to Dr. Söderlund the socio-cultural environment of Finland is quite high, income inequality is low, and the economy of the country is weak in terms of GDP and unemployment, export performance has fallen due to neighbor Russia. He is of the opinion, that boosting employment is essential, manufacturing needs to be revived and competitiveness should be restored in Finland.
Speaking on European Union, Dr. Söderlund highlighted the importance of Euro Zone for supply of funds around the world. The contribution of Euro Zone in global GNP is 17%. He also stressed the Brexit and Euro countries. However, he is of the opinion that there is a need to minimize existing wide differences due to globalization, individual economies and moral value.
Dr. Caj L. Söderlund has been Senior Advisor (Retd), Minister of Nordic Affairs, Helsinki, FINLAND (2004 - 2009); Senior Advisor, Finnish NCM Precidency, Helsinki, FINLAND (2007); Deputy Chief of Mission-Minister Counselor, Embassy of Finland in India, INDIA (2001-04); Senior Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Helsinki, FINLAND (1997-2001); Deputy Chief of Mission, Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, MFA, FINLAND (1995-99); Chief of Diplomatic Mission, Embassy of Finland in UAE, Abu Dhabi, UAE (19993-95) ; (Covering also Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar); Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of Finland in Spain, Madrid, INDIA (1990-93); National Chairman, EFTA & EEA-WG, Helsinki/Brussels (1999-2001) ; MFA Posting in Lima, Peru (covering the whole Andean Group of Countries); Italy (Rome), Caracas (covering Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama), Israel (Tel Aviv + SU/RUS-affairs);
