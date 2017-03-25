 
"India would be 5th largest Economy in the World by 2025 : Dr. Caj. L. Soderlund"

 
 
NOIDA, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Caj. L. Soderlund addressing a seminar on "Socio-Economic Development in Finland post EU and the Euro" at Indian Institute of Finance, Delhi NCR  today said that India would be 5th Largest Economy in the World by 2025  highlighting the demographic component being one of the youngest country in the world; large consumer market; high level of growth and vast investment opportunities. He also highlighted the major indicators of the world economy and economic status of Eurozone, India, China, Russia and USA. The seminar was chaired by Professor (Dr.) Manju Agarwal, Professor of Economics at IIF. Dr. Suderlund has held various  senior level positions in Government of Finland including Senior Adivisor to Prime Minister of Finland & Finnish NCM Precidency and Deputy Chief of Mission-Minister Counselor, Embassy of Finland in India, INDIA (2001-04) and various other countries.

According to Dr. Söderlund the socio-cultural environment of Finland is quite high, income inequality is low, and the economy of the country is weak in terms of GDP and unemployment, export performance has fallen due to neighbor Russia. He is of the opinion, that boosting employment is essential, manufacturing needs to be revived and competitiveness should be restored  in Finland.

Speaking on European Union, Dr. Söderlund highlighted the importance of Euro Zone for supply of funds around the world. The contribution of Euro Zone in global GNP is 17%. He also stressed the Brexit and Euro countries. However, he is of the opinion that there is a need to minimize existing wide differences due to globalization, individual economies and moral value.

Dr. Caj L. Söderlund has been Senior Advisor (Retd), Minister of Nordic Affairs, Helsinki, FINLAND (2004 - 2009); Senior Advisor, Finnish NCM Precidency, Helsinki, FINLAND (2007); Deputy Chief of Mission-Minister Counselor, Embassy of Finland in India, INDIA (2001-04); Senior Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Helsinki, FINLAND (1997-2001); Deputy Chief of Mission, Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, MFA, FINLAND (1995-99); Chief of Diplomatic Mission, Embassy of Finland in UAE, Abu Dhabi, UAE (19993-95) ; (Covering also Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar); Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of Finland in Spain, Madrid, INDIA (1990-93); National Chairman, EFTA & EEA-WG, Helsinki/Brussels (1999-2001) ; MFA Posting in Lima, Peru (covering the whole Andean Group of Countries); Italy (Rome), Caracas (covering Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama), Israel (Tel Aviv + SU/RUS-affairs);

Dr. Söderlund in an interview to IIF News and Broadcasting at  https://youtu.be/g_lJus6oWBE after his Eminent Lecture Series Seminar at IIF Greater Noida on "Socio-Economic Development in Finland post EU and the EURO" on March 27th, 2017 from 2-4 pm.



http://www.iif.edu

