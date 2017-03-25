News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Now Send Luscious Cakes Online at your Dear Ones' door via Cakengifts.in
Cakengifts.in(
When the conversation is going up about the services and other things that they will provide to the people of India by their cakes, the representatives of the site spoken about their services and offers with which they have come-up and aimed to facilitate to people. They said "that they consider themselves as a provider which keen to provide online services to their countries' people of online cake sand gifts service so that they don't have to go out in chilly winters or sweating summers. They can get the service in their homes at their fix time in very affordable prices". The site seems to be generating a comfortable zones for its customers by whom they will get easy service of cakes and gifts.
As the conversation goes ahead representatives says more about their services and about in which cities they are providing their service. They also told about their products which they are providing to their customers. They told that they are currently active in some cities India like- Delhi(http://www.cakengifts.in/
The services they proving their customers are of huge list. They are providing many cakes in many flavors and designs. They revealed that their personalized cakes and fondant cakes are in trends these days and people are going insane for those all new designs of the cake. Apart from cakes they are also providing online flowers and gifts services to their customers. You can see on their website www.cakengifts.in about their gifts range and gifts according to occasion.
They provide Flower bouquets, teddies, Chocolates, Cards ad etc in gift range and in cakes they provide designer cakes, simple cakes, eggless cakes, multi-layer cake and etc. They are giving a huge variety of flavors like chocolate, butterscotch, strawberry, coffee, walnut and many more.
They have come with one aim that is to sweeten-up lives and moments of people's in India. They just want to make people every occasion memorable for them and for their customers too. For more information go to website and check out all the latest news and offers about them.
Contact
CakenGifts.in
Rajiv Kumar
9540338338
***@cakengifts.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse