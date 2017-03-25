Now Send Luscious Cakes Online at your Dear Ones' door via Cakengifts.in

 
LAXMI NAGAR, India - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- For every cake and gift seeker who is finding the top quality of cake service online. Here is a good news for all that Cakengifts.in  have launched their online website of cakes and gifts service to provide people top quality of products on their doorstep by booking cake online. A happiest day for the owner when he was launching the site with one aim in his eyes that is to provide as much as service of delicious cakes online in India he and his team can.

Cakengifts.in(http://www.cakengifts.in/)  is the leading online portal now by its customers love and affection. The site was launched by Rajiv Kumar on February 15, 2015. The site has come-up with its exclusive range online cake for the people of many cities in India. Now people will be able to have and send flavorsome cakes to their loved ones on their doorstep just by following their few simple steps of booking the cake.

When the conversation is going up about the services and other things that they will provide to the people of India by their cakes, the representatives of the site spoken about their services and offers with which they have come-up and aimed to facilitate to people. They said "that they consider themselves as a provider which keen to provide online services to their countries' people of online cake sand gifts service so that they don't have to go out in chilly winters or sweating summers. They can get the service in their homes at their fix time in very affordable prices".  The site seems to be generating a comfortable zones for its customers by whom they will get easy service of cakes and gifts.

As the conversation goes ahead representatives says more about their services and about in which cities they are providing their service. They also told about their products which they are providing to their customers. They told that they are currently active in some cities India like- Delhi(http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-delhi) , Noida(http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-noida) , Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon(http://www.cakengifts.in/cake-delivery-in-gurgaon ) and Dehradun. They also told that soon they are coming to other major cities too like Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Ranchi and etc.

The services they proving their customers are of huge list. They are providing many cakes in many flavors and designs. They revealed that their personalized cakes and fondant cakes are in trends these days and people are going insane for those all new designs of the cake. Apart from cakes they are also providing online flowers and gifts services to their customers. You can see on their website www.cakengifts.in about their gifts range and gifts according to occasion.

They provide Flower bouquets, teddies, Chocolates, Cards ad etc in gift range and in cakes they provide designer cakes, simple cakes, eggless cakes, multi-layer cake and etc. They are giving a huge variety of flavors like chocolate, butterscotch, strawberry, coffee, walnut and many more.

They have come with one aim that is to sweeten-up lives and moments of people's in India. They just want to make people every occasion memorable for them and for their customers too. For more information go to website and check out all the latest news and offers about them.

