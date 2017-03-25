News By Tag
Academy of Creative Coaching to Offer Dallas-Based Accelerated Coach Certification Program
ICF (International Coach Federation) approved three-weekend accelerated Associate Certified Coach training. Live face-to-face courses for three consecutive weekends, beginning Friday, June 2.
The Academy of Creative Coaching has an established reputation for providing life-changing training to students from a variety of professional, cultural, educational, and economic backgrounds. Courses are taught by the Academy's team of experienced and dedicated credentialed faculty (https://academyofcreativecoaching.com/
Coursework covers the definition of coaching, the ICF core competencies (http://coachfederation.org/
The extended program, for those who desire to go beyond the accelerated courses, includes two business development courses – a foundational course and a funding course for those looking to launch their own coaching businesses. This enables students to graduate with essential life-changing tools, a firm understanding of the ICF core competencies, and a solid set of business savvy strategies for entrepreneurial success.
The accelerated program is appropriate for those individuals who desire to develop or enhance their effectiveness as a professional coach. Past graduates include therapists, social workers, educators, consultants, managers, athletic trainers, ministers, retirees, and stay-at-home parents wanting or needing to help people improve and achieve various goals. Upon completion of the program, students are recognized as ICF approved certified coaches and have earned the training hours necessary to pursue the ICF Associate Certified Coach credential.
For more information about the Academy of Creative Coaching's accelerated program, please visit: https://academyofcreativecoaching.com/
Valencia Blunt-Hayles
800-861-8490
***@academyofcreativecoaching.com
