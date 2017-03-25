How to enable Google Chrome Browser Java script

News By Tag
If the users want the Java script of Google Chrome to be enabled then they can easily do it by just following some of its steps that are made for it. So, for enabling it just go thorough these below mentioned steps and undertake the steps at any time of the day.
Below are the steps to enable Google Chrome Browser Java script !
First of all the users need to open Google Chrome on their systems.
In the top right corner of the screen users will see an option of more.
After selecting on more users are required to click on the settings option.
Now, go to the bottom of the same page and select on the option named show advanced settings and proceed further.
The users then need to go to the privacy menu.
Select on the content settings option.
Then, go to the Java script option and there click on the option named allow all sites to run Java script.
Once, this is selected users need to click on done.
Therefore, these are the steps that the users should follow so as to enable the Java script on Google Chrome web browser.
