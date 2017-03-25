 
Industry News





Aroma Bravo Expert Recommends the Pour Over Method for Coffee Beginners

A coffee expert advises newbie home brewers to try the pour over method in order to produce the perfect cup of coffee at home.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, 100% Organic
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent years, home brewing methods have been winning the hearts of many caffeine lovers. An expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has noticed that more people actually want to brew good coffee at home, but the problem is they don't know where to start. There are several manual brewing techniques available and it can be quite confusing for the beginner. To solve this dilemma, the coffee expert recommends the pour over method.

"Pour over is the best way to go especially if you're a beginner. You don't even have to be a barista to do it—you just need the right equipment and some good quality coffee beans. Once you have all that, you can easily make good coffee in your own home," he remarked.

In the simplest sense, pour over involves pouring hot water through a filter that contains freshly ground coffee beans. Water is slowly and consistently poured over the grounds and as it drips, the wonderful flavors of the coffee are extracted. The total brewing time lasts for 3-4 minutes and produces the perfect cup of coffee when done right.

"The basic setup requires a pour over dripper, filter, burr grinder, gooseneck kettle, gram scale, timer and a receiving vessel (such as a carafe or mug). The main highlight of course is the coffee beans you use. If you don't invest in premium whole beans, then your pour over coffee won't taste as good no matter how awesome your setup is," the expert explained.

"Get an organic brand as much as possible so you can truly taste the natural coffee flavors. Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a great choice for aficionados because it's made from the best organic Arabica beans from Marcala, Honduras. It has a full-bodied flavor with tones of chocolate, honey, cocoa and caramel. It really goes well with the smoothness of pour over coffee," he continued.

Beginners and long-time connoisseurs who wish to enjoy barista-quality pour over coffee can get their Honduras coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M24DD64.

About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted brand of USDA certified organic coffee. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for true aficionados.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
Click to Share